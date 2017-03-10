 
The Best Camping Stoves announced by OutsidePursuits.com

OutsidePursuits.com recently announced the results of their Editors' choice awards for the top rated Camping Stoves.
 
 
Camp Chef Explorer Stove
Camp Chef Explorer Stove
 
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- OutsidePursuits review editors chose the following camping stoves after extensive testing of cooking time, wind resistance and ease of setup

The Winners are:

Editors' Choice - Camp Chef Explorer 2 Burner Range

The Camp Chef Explorer 2-Burner Range stove was found to be the best stove for cooking with is high heat output and large cooking area. Each burner puts out over 30,000 BTUs of heat and with the wind screen makes short work of cooking large meals. With its quality construction and 448 sq inches of cooking space the Camp Chef Explorer easily wins the "Editors Choice" award.

Top Pick - Coleman Triton Series 2-Burner Stove

This portable cooking stove is lightweight and made from a steel alloy for long lasting durability.The Coleman Triton is a two burner stove with each putting out 11,000 BTUs of heat using one 16.4 oz propane canister on high heat. The grill is made from a nickel-chrome alloy easy clean up.

Best Buy - Camp Chef Camping Oven and 2 Burner Stove

The Camp Chef Camping Oven is the second Camp Chef product winning an award and for good reason. This is the most versatile stove because it also incorporates a small oven for baking. This opens up a new possibilities for what goes on the menu. The stove is powered by a disposable one pound propane canister and gets 5 hours of runtime on high.

Readers can see the top picks here: http://www.outsidepursuits.com/best-camping-stoves-reviews/

Headquartered in Apollo Beach FL, OutsidePursuits LLC does extensive side by side testing of outdoor gear. The website is a free to the public resource for anyone who loves the outdoors. The website has several categories of equipment reviews, including: Scuba Diving, Biking, Camping, Hiking and Kayaking.

Once the reviews are completed the results are published making it easy for the reader to decide which is best for thier needs. Readers can visit the site at: http://www.outsidepursuits.com

Contact
Outside Pursuits
***@outsidepursuits.com
End
Source:Outside Pursuits
Email:***@outsidepursuits.com
