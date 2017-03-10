News By Tag
Icon Launches Complete Security Solution for IoT Manufacturers
IoT security requires strong authentication. All IoT devices, including the smallest endpoints, must support mutual authentication, ensuring all communication is between known, trusted devices, and that all access is authorized.
Floodgate CA enables OEMs and solution providers to quickly and cost effectively deploy a "private" PKI network
The Floodgate CA can be deployed on a hardened server or hierarchy of servers in a private environment to provide a closed PKI system without dependence upon public certificate authorities or other third-parties. It can also operate as a sub-CA of a public CA, allowing OEMs to choose the operating model based on their IoT authentication requirements.
Floodgate CA can be used with any PKI client, including Icon Labs' Floodgate PKI Client Toolkit; an embeddable PKI client for IoT devices. Floodgate PKI Client enables even the smallest of IoT devices to generate keys, create certificate signing requests, and retrieve signed certificates from the Certificate Authority.
"This is the only security solution that provides both the client and server side required to automate secure provisioning and enrollment,"
The PKI client supports SCEP, EST, and OCSP on all RTOS, embedded Linux, and Windows devices. The Floodgate Certificate Authority encompasses a wide-range of potential use cases including key management, generating public key infrastructure certificates, and injecting pre-generated keys during the manufacturing process.
"PKI will re-emerge as one of the most relevant authentication mechanisms for organizations addressing the IOT authentication problem. PKI's flexibility is important when adapting to changing requirements and represents identity verification in a cross-platform, multiprotocol approach." - Gartner Research
Icon Labs' products provide embedded security for IoT and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) solutions in aerospace, industrial, medical control devices, and consumer electronics. The Floodgate Security Framework provides a "defense in depth" solution to protect control units and endpoint devices from cyber threats, aid in compliance with regulatory mandates and guidelines, and gather and report command, event, and device status information for audit requirements.
About Icon Laboratories, Inc.
Icon Labs, a 2014 Gartner "Cool Vendor" and 2015 Gartner "Select Vendor," is a leading provider of embedded software for device security, device protection, and networking management, including the award-winning Floodgate Defender and Floodgate Security Framework. Founded in 1992, Icon Labs is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, visit www.iconlabs.com, send email to info@iconlabs.com, or call 1.888.235.3443 (U.S. and Canada) or 515.226.3443 (International)
