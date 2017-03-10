News By Tag
Digital Marketers India Announced Professional and Regular Blogging Services Cost Effectively
Digital Marketers India (DMIn) announced to offer professional Blogging services on a regular basis to its global clients. This service will be offered on a monthly basis.
The interested companies can subscribe for the monthly engagement with the Digital Marketers India to take advantage of this offered digital marketing service of the company. According to the shared detail by the director of the company, this service is intended for two types of companies which can gain maximum benefits:
1. Companies which have limitations with their Marketing budget. They can use the regular Blogging services to keep their website alive. This will increase the crawl and index rate of the company website as well as bring an array of benefits of SEO based Blogging services. As this is a single activity, it doesn't cost much and can fit into the budget of any company, including, startup and SMBs.
2. Companies which are keen to do regular Blogging, but either don't have the time or not aware how to take benefit of regular Blogging in the Digital world. The Digital Marketers India helps these types of companies by allocating professionals and experienced resources who work in favor of these companies to achieve all possible benefits of Regular SEO friendly Blogging activities.
The director of Digital Marketers India (DMIn) shared, "Blogging is one of the most beneficial activities in Digital Marketing. Almost everyone knows this simple fact. Still, they are not able to take benefit of this process due to time or budget limitations. We have the strategy for each company which wants to take benefit from Digital marketing services. The Blogging is one of the cost effective services. Our experienced content writing experts write SEO friendly Blog content in the client niche. Our SEO experts perform the on page optimization activities and our developers post it. So this Regular Blogging Service include following activities:
• Effective Blog subject selection
• Keyword Research and targeting for each Blog post
• Writing SEO friendly Blog post content
• On Page Optimization including URL optimization, Title & Meta Description Optimization
• Blog posting
This is a whole lot of activities and performed in a very strategic approach and regularly to gain the maximum Blogging benefits for the clients."
The director of the company has requested to visit their marketing webpage of Digital Blogging service, here http://digitalmarketersindia.com/
