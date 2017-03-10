 
5 Reasons to Consider a Move to the Upper Florida Keys

 
 
ISLAMORADA, Fla. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Per Jan Keller, Top Producing Real Estate Agent for Coldwell Banker Schmitt Real estate and owner of Kellerporterteam.com-Everything about Real Estate in Islamorada and the Upper Keys,"About one thousand people move to the Sunshine State each and every day. In 2014, Florida became the third most populous state in the country, replacing New York. And, there's very little wonder as to why that's so. Among its most attractive attributes is there is no state income tax. Residents keep a lot more of what they work so hard to earn. But that certainly isn't the only benefit.

Here are five reasons to consider a move to the Upper Florida Keys:

1. Less stress. Heavy traffic. Sleet, snow, and ice. Big crowds. Noise galore. That's the scene in most metropolitan areas. And, it takes a real toll. It's stressful. But the Florida Keys, life is on island time and there's no rush. Less stress means a longer, more healthy life to enjoy.

2. Recreation. Florida boasts a great climate, with particularly mild winters. So, it's possible to get outdoors more often and enjoy all sorts of recreation. Boating, running, sailing, golf, tennis, volleyball, baseball, softball, snorkeling, kayaking, fishing, and so more much await. Take advantage of the wonderful weather and get outside more to enjoy all the great recreational opportunities.

3 Health. More recreation equals a more healthy life. But, there's also factors like a slower pace means less stress. That helps to reduce high blood pressure and combat fatigue. When life is more relaxed, it's more enjoyable. Better weather provides excellent exercise opportunities -- another factor in better health.

4 Property appreciation. One great aspect of owning property is its appreciation. And, in the Upper Florida Keys, appreciation grows at a faster rate than many other areas of the country. You'll be able to build equity in less time, while benefiting from your home appreciating in value. After all, this is a destination location.

5 Lifestyle. If you've never experienced life on island time, it's a completely worthwhile endeavor. But, if you're considering a move to the Upper Florida Keys, chances are excellent you've already experienced this wonderful phenomenon. Now, it's time to embrace the experience every day of the year!

Make a move the Upper Florida Keys and live the dream, starting today!For more information about Luxury Homes for sale in the Upper Florida Keys, please contact Jan at http://www.islamoradajan.com

Source:Jan Keller
