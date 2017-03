Bill McCabe to Speak at IBM InternConnect Symposium

Well-Known IoT Recruiter Will Present at IBM Gathering IBM InterConnect in March

-- Bill Mccabe, well known IT Security and IoT leadership recruiter has been invited to speak at IBM's InterConnect. InterConnect, a gathering of the brightest minds in IoT will be held March 19–23 in Las Vegas, Nevada.Mr McCabe has been in the business of IoT recruiting for several years, providing top quality executive level staff to companies of all sizes. This is not his first IBM pairing, as he is a frequent contributor to the IBM IoT blog as a guest writer.Bill is an expert in his recruiting space, as well as intimately knowing the nuances of IoT. His insights on recruitment have helped myriad companies avoid a bad hire, while his knowledge about employee retention and engagement has helped many companies to keep their top talent rather than having to rehire at a huge cost. Bill McCabe offers valuable information that allows companiesto protect the investment in their employees and to see a positive return on that investment.If you are interested in seeing Bill speak, engaging him as a retained recruiter, or would like to use his expertise to boost your companies morale or bottom line, you may contact Bill McCabe by visiting http://internetofthingsrecruiting.com or emailing him at bill@softnetsearch.com