Solly Assa: Living Alone – The Newest Trend that's Impacting the Housing Supply
What is the newest trend when we are talking about the housing sector in real estate?
Currently, this one-bedroom apartment demand is happening at both ends of the spectrum. Thus, at one end we have an increasing number of older people living alone, but at the same time, there are also many younger people that choose to live alone. NYC businessman and developer Assa sees one issue in this whole situation, and that is the supply of suitable housing and its price. Since little is being done to address this issue, Assa decided to take things in his own hand, and try to change the old fashioned method, and set the bar higher for the millions of singles living in the U.S., particularly in New York, by developing and investing in mixed-use urban residential buildings, that fit perfectly the needs of these people.
For the time being, two-bedrooms apartments make up 64% of the housing market, three-bedrooms make up 16%, and only 19% of new apartments are or one-bedroom apartments or studios. Being a man of visionary ideas has allowed Solly Assa to come up with new, solid solutions that dictate what developers can and can't do. In the future, he hopes to see more studios and one-bed built and being sold at a lower price because that could bring balance in the currently shaky housing supply.
