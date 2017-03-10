CCPL Introduces a Series of Relevant, Thought-provoking Community Conversations: Come Meet ALICE!

Media Contact

Tisha Tyler

ttyler@ccplonline.org

3018074539

--– The Charles County Public Library will host the first of a series of Community Conversations on March 29, 2017 at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Waldorf West Branch and is open to the public and suitable for all ages."As the United Way's recent ALICE Report highlighted, 25 percent of Charles County households are struggling to make ends meet," said Janet Salazar of Charles County Public Library. "We believe there is work ahead to make Charles County a better place to live and work. Opening up the dialogue at our Community Conversations:Come Meet ALICE event is a step to a stronger community."United Way's across the country released a report in 2016 that provided a comprehensive look at the extent of financial need of communities in 15 states. The result is that ALICE is rapidly becoming part of the common vernacular, appearing in grant applications, in the media, and in public forums discussing financial hardship in communities across the country."The ALICE study sheds light on segments of our population that have been suffering in silence. ALICE is one car repair or dental emergency away from homelessness. Over 50,000 people in our community are ALICE and these families live in all our towns and neighborhoods. At United Way of Charles County, our hope is to start a conversation with the community about the underlying issues affecting the success of ALICE families and launch, fund, and advocate for actionable solutions," said Mike Bellis, Executive Director, United Way of Charles County.Together, we have the opportunity to evaluate the current solutions and discover innovative approaches to give ALICE a voice, and to create changes that improve life in Charles County.Like all states, Maryland was hit hard during the recession and has rebounded to some degree during the recovery. The 2-1-1 Maryland System, which serves the entire state, handled a record number of calls for assistance in last year – more than 278,000 in total – often from ALICE individuals needing help to navigate financial struggles such as rent, health care, utility assistance and food.Every one of us was ALICE, is ALICE or knows ALICE. This conversation is the start of a call to action for all of us: to innovate new strategies, to collaborate together as legislators, academics and leaders from the community, business and philanthropic sectors.The Community Conversation will conclude with a panel featuring business and community leaders committed to pulling together ways in which would help encourage a comprehensive look at the extent of financial need in Southern Maryland. There will be time for questions and light refreshments will be served.###www.ccplonline.orgCharles County Library System has four physical buildings. The Waldorf West and P.D. Brown Memorial branches are both located in Waldorf. The La Plata branch serves as the headquarters and in located in the town of La Plata. The western side of the county is served by the Potomac Branch located in Ruth B. Swann Park. A mobile library unit will be launching in the spring of 2017.