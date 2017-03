TCT Care for Kids Campaign Helps Support Pediatric Healthcare

Glens Falls Hospital 3-9-2017

-- TCT Federal Credit Union's 'Care for Kids' campaign raised a total of $2,000 to benefit pediatric healthcare at two hospitals within their service area of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties. Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital Staff received a check for $1000 and a supply of stuffed animals to be given to children, to help calm and comfort them while in their care.said Curt Cecala, TCT Federal Credit Union's CEO.TCT and their members have a long history of raising money for the Children's Miracle Network, which supports the Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center. Expanding upon that success, TCT decided to help pediatric patients at the hospitals located in their tri-county service area as well.Funds were raised by donations from Credit Union Members and Staff. For a $10.00 donation, donors received 'Penny the Panda' – the TCT Care for Kids stuffed animal for 2016. The 2017 TCT Cares for Kids Campaign kicked off this March with the arrival of 'Hootie the Owl'. Donations are being accepted through April 30, 2017 at any of TCT's four branch locations.TCT Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution focused on providing their members with high quality savings and loan services. Since 1959, TCT has assisted members and families of the tri-county teaching communities as well as employees of local businesses with their financial needs. TCT has four branches located in Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Cambridge and Queensbury. For more information on becoming a member, please visit http://www.tctfcu.org or call (518) 884-7002.