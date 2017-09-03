News By Tag
TCT Care for Kids Campaign Helps Support Pediatric Healthcare
"The TCT Cares for Kids Campaign has been a success thanks to the generosity of our members and employees. Their donations help us support the remarkable pediatric care provided by our area's hospitals and help comfort children when they need it most," said Curt Cecala, TCT Federal Credit Union's CEO.
TCT and their members have a long history of raising money for the Children's Miracle Network, which supports the Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center. Expanding upon that success, TCT decided to help pediatric patients at the hospitals located in their tri-county service area as well.
Funds were raised by donations from Credit Union Members and Staff. For a $10.00 donation, donors received 'Penny the Panda' – the TCT Care for Kids stuffed animal for 2016. The 2017 TCT Cares for Kids Campaign kicked off this March with the arrival of 'Hootie the Owl'. Donations are being accepted through April 30, 2017 at any of TCT's four branch locations.
About TCT Federal Credit Union: TCT Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial institution focused on providing their members with high quality savings and loan services. Since 1959, TCT has assisted members and families of the tri-county teaching communities as well as employees of local businesses with their financial needs. TCT has four branches located in Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Cambridge and Queensbury. For more information on becoming a member, please visit http://www.tctfcu.org or call (518) 884-7002.
