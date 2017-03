10% Off On Jet Shopify Yearly Plan On The Account Of StPatrick's Day - CedCommerce.com

The Yearly Plan, currently priced at $300 with 10% discount would be available for $270, saving you $30.

-- CedCommerce, on the account of, announces 10% off on itsapp's yearly plan. The offer will be available only forIt is to be noted that St. Patrick Day, mainly hailing from Ireland, is celebrated worldwide with equal zeal and enthusiasm. It is the festival officially celebrated in Ireland from1970's. However, it's origin dates back to 1000 years. On this occasion People shop, party and indulge parades to honor and commemorate St. Patrick.The CedCommerce Jet Shopify app is the highest rated app (for integration with Jet.com) on Shopify app store and consecutively performing well. Recently new features have been added with Jet Integration such as Repricing, enabling sellers to automate their product pricing, and FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) among the significant additions.It enables Shopify Store owners store feed all the product assortment and data at Jet.com directly Walmart.com, with a centralized status update mechanism sending dynamic alerts and compliance reports for the entire product fulfillment cycle regularly.Also, CedCommerce Executives helps sellers in Uploading Products and providing expert training to make them familiar with navigation and operation.The Yearly Plan is currently priced at $300 or $25/mo (billed annually), and with 10% discount the App will be available at $270 (saving $30). The app can be purchased from OFFICIAL SHOPIFY STORE ( https://apps.shopify.com/ jet-integration ) OR FROM THE CEDCOMMERCE WEBSITE ( http://cedcommerce.com/ shopify-extensions/ jet-shopify- int... ).Recently became the Official Channel Integration Partner of Walmart.com, CedCommerce was started in 2010. The company has been involved in over 1000 ventures of customizing solutions to address all the unique needs. Fueled by its rich experience, the company has developed highly popular Jet Shopify Integration app being used byacross