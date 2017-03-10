News By Tag
10% Off On Jet Shopify Yearly Plan On The Account Of StPatrick's Day - CedCommerce.com
The Yearly Plan, currently priced at $300 with 10% discount would be available for $270, saving you $30.
It is to be noted that St. Patrick Day, mainly hailing from Ireland, is celebrated worldwide with equal zeal and enthusiasm. It is the festival officially celebrated in Ireland from1970's. However, it's origin dates back to 1000 years. On this occasion People shop, party and indulge parades to honor and commemorate St. Patrick.
The Jet Integration App:
The CedCommerce Jet Shopify app is the highest rated app (for integration with Jet.com) on Shopify app store and consecutively performing well. Recently new features have been added with Jet Integration such as Repricing, enabling sellers to automate their product pricing, and FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) among the significant additions.
Specifications and Features:
It enables Shopify Store owners store feed all the product assortment and data at Jet.com directly Walmart.com, with a centralized status update mechanism sending dynamic alerts and compliance reports for the entire product fulfillment cycle regularly.
Also, CedCommerce Executives helps sellers in Uploading Products and providing expert training to make them familiar with navigation and operation.
Pricing:
The Yearly Plan is currently priced at $300 or $25/mo (billed annually), and with 10% discount the App will be available at $270 (saving $30). The app can be purchased from OFFICIAL SHOPIFY STORE (https://apps.shopify.com/
About Cedcommerce:
Recently became the Official Channel Integration Partner of Walmart.com, CedCommerce was started in 2010. The company has been involved in over 1000 ventures of customizing solutions to address all the unique needs. Fueled by its rich experience, the company has developed highly popular Jet Shopify Integration app being used by 500+ sellers across United Stated of America.
CedCommerce Inc
888-882-0953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
