New Temperature Information Training Site for Retail Food Storage & Display Case Monitoring
Smart Temperature Indicators for Special Applications - Safetemp™
Safetemp (http://www.hallcrest.com/
The Safetemp system is an inexpensive passive monitoring system that supports a HACCP culture, reduces spoilage, improves customer safety and engages staff with temperature management. The system requires minimal maintenance and staff training
The new information/
"The system has been installed in a European based multinational grocery chain with great success and we believe this new information/
Custom Temperature Events, Sizes and Shapes are Encouraged!
Call 847.998.8580 or Email: ideas@hallcrest.com and let us show you what we can do!
About LCR Hallcrest: The company is the leading international manufacturer of "SMART" color and chemical changing labels, thermometers, pigments and graphics that react to environmental and temperature fluctuations, providing visible evidence of change and measurement with in-house design, development and manufacturing capability.
Press Contact:
John Romano
john@hallcrest.com
Ph. 847.998.8580
Contact
John Romano
847.998.8580
***@hallcrest.com
