News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lake View Lutheran Church Hosts Discussion on Dietrich Bonhoeffer, German Theologian & N
March 16, 2017
Monday, March 27 at 6:30 pm Lake View Lutheran Church will host a discussion on Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a historic figure in Lutheran Church history with noted Bonhoeffer scholar Rev. John Matthews, of Minnesota.
Matthews will speak on the lessons of resistance that Dietrich Bonhoeffer's life and writings convey to Lutherans and all citizens concerned with oppression. Remarks will be followed by a panel that includes Lake View Lutheran Church's pastor, Liala Beukema.
Lutheran pastor and theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer was killed in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945, having been an outspoken resistor of the Hitler regime for most of his adult life. Bonhoeffer wrote extensively of his Christian beliefs and why they should compel Christians to oppose dicatorships and oppressive governments. One of Bonhoeffer's most powerful works, "The Cost of Discipleship"
"Never in my 30 years of ministry in Chicago's urban neighborhoods have I encountered so many who are ready to act upon their religious beliefs of compassion and charity. We are thrilled to have Rev. Matthews, who is past president of the International Bonhoeffer Society, help us better understand how one man's beliefs and actions made a difference,"
"This is not at time for denomination or dogma. Authentic spirituality is found in the everyday action of showing love and care in the form of justice for others…especially those most impacted by the devastating polies and procedures taking shape in the public arena."
Lake View Lutheran Church is located at 835 Addison. Admission is $10 per person or $25 for admission and a Bonhoeffer book. Registration (https://www.eventbrite.com/
-30-
Contact
Rev. Liala Beukema
***@cynthiabemisabrams.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse