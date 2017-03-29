 
News By Tag
* Property In Thane
* Residential Projects in Thane
* Projects in Ghodbunder Road
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Thane
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
29282726252423


Thane real estate among top 20 in the world where rich want to invest: Survey

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Property In Thane
Residential Projects in Thane
Projects in Ghodbunder Road

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Thane - Maharashtra - India

THANE, India - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Thane has become popular among the rich looking to buy a property, said a study. In a wealth report compiled by Knight Frank India Limited, a real estate consultancy firm, Thane is one of the 20 cities across the world, where the rich are currently looking forward to invest their wealth.

According to Samantak Das, chief economist and national director (research), Knight Frank India, the satellite city has now emerged as a favourable destination for the rich people. "Thane, with its superior infrastructure and overall connectivity, is becoming attractive for the rich people," said Das. "Compared to Mumbai, people can get bigger houses with all the modern amenities in place. As far as investors are concerned, they get far better returns compared to the Mumbai realty market," he added. The proposed Metro to Thane has also pushed up demand for the place.

Other cities that figured on the list include Shanghai, Istanbul, Berlin, Los Angeles, etc.

Thane had several factories and industrial units which subsequently closed down to make way for real estate projects.

Many information technology (IT) companies have also shifted their offices to Thane that is turning the city into a service and tech hub.

In recent times, various well-known builders like Godrej Properties, Hiranandani Constructions Private Limited, Runwal Builders, Rustomjee, Vihang Group, Piramal Realty and Puranik Builders have all started projects in this city.

Areas like Ghodbunder Road, Majiwada and Kasarvadavali which boast of good schools, premium malls and good healthcare facilities are in demand.

According to Pratap Sarnaik, chairman and director, Vihang Group, which has three projects at Ghodbunder Road, the price factor is one of the advantageous point for the buyers.

"The prices are lower compared to Mumbai and we offer all modern amenities here," said Sarnaik.

With the Mumbai realty sector facing exorbitant pricing and low sales coupled with fall in new launches, Thane is clearly emerging as an alternative

To know more about Vihang Group, please visit us http://www.vihanggroup.com/

Contact
Vihang Group
+91 8108172271
marketing@vihanggroup.com

Media Contact
Vihang Group
+91 8108172271
***@vihanggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@vihanggroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Property In Thane, Residential Projects in Thane, Projects in Ghodbunder Road
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Thane - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 29, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share