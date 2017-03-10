News By Tag
Self-Defeating Political Reporter Nominated for Swampy Award
Despite Trump Tax Returns "Oops," Rachel Maddow too Legit to Quit
Last night Maddow, who hosts the Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC, tweeted that she had President Trump's tax returns and would talk about them on her show. Anticlimactically for those in politics, the tax returns were from 2005.
Co-founder and spokesperson Julie Germany said, "Who hasn't been played before? We're all only human, and I believe I'm quoting rumored 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West correctly when I say 'That don't kill me can only me make me stronger.' Maddow can still play in our sandbox."
Many in politics wondered if the tax returns were purposefully leaked to Maddow by the Trump campaign as a shiny object to distract the media from other pressing policy issues -- like healthcare.
Brad Tidwell, founder of political web development firm Infrared Productions and developer of BitterDC.com said "Sweet! We can definitely make some fun memes out of this."
The description of the Most Adored Political Blogger/Reporter is "You make us happy we work in this business, what with your columns and your wittiness on cable television and your memes. Imagine how boring our lives would be if we couldn't Tweet at you all day?"
The Swampy Awards were founded in 2017 by a group of political hacks and are designed to cross partisan lines and celebrate what we do best: make noise, promote stuff, and get attention.
Award categories include:
• Most Popular by Host Committee Votes
• Lifetime Achievement Award in Internet Trolling
• The Top DC Advocacy Campaigns Nobody Cared About
• All-Around Sexiest Beltway Beasts
• 30 Over 30 Who Never Changed the World But Still Have Time
• Most Wonderfully Shameless Self Promoters
• DC's Most Likely to Nominate Themselves for An Award (Self-nominations only)
• Most Arrogant, Colorful LinkedIn Profile Artists
• Most Valuable P(l)ayer Award
• The Most Lovable Nerds in Politics
• Best Asshole Whisperer
• Most Adored Political Blogger/Reporter
• The Swamp Rat Award for Most Egregious Displays of Success on Social Media
• World's Greatest Humble Bragger in Politics
Swampy Award nominations are open to the public. The awards will be announced on May 6, 2017.
More information about the Swampy Awards can be found at http://bitterdc.com.
