OEC Announces New President of the Board of Directors

 
 
Sophie Touzé
CONCORD, Mass. - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Open Education Consortium announces that Sophie Touzé has been elected as President of the Board of Directors for a two-year term beginning March 2017.

Sophie Touzé is the Head of Innovation and Digital Transformation at VetAgro Sup, Institute of higher education in food science, animal health, agricultural and environmental sciences, France.

Ms.Touzé also serves as an expert in Digital Education and Pedagogy for the French Ministry of Higher Education and Research, and has served as an expert and author for UNESCO.  She recently completed a term as Vice President of the OEC Board from 2015 to 2017.

As an expert on Innovation and Digital, Sophie has over 20 years of experience advising teachers, institutes and governments on pedagogical scenarios integrating new technologies. She received awards for pedagogical innovation and educational impact in 2004, 2007 and 2009.

About The Open Education Consortium
The Open Education Consortium is a global network of educational institutions, individuals and organizations that support an approach to education based on openness, including collaboration, innovation and collective development and use of open educational materials. OEC is a non-profit, social benefit organization registered in the United States and operating worldwide. http://www.oeconsortium.org/

Contact
Susan Huggins, Open Education Consortium
susan.huggins@oeconsortium.org
***@ocwconsortium.org
Source:
Email:***@ocwconsortium.org
