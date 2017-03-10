Darlene Zschech's 5-Star Acclaimed Here I Am Send Me CD/DVD Tops Charts Internationally

Darlene Zschech's Here I Am Send Me CD/DVD tops charts internationally.
March 16, 2017
-- World-renowned worship leader, best-selling author and Hope Unlimited Church Sr. Pastor Darlene Zschech
invites listeners through a journey declaring God's greatness, love and call, and is giving worshippers a voice of response with her first recording in four years, Here I Am Send Me
. The CD/DVD released March 3 amidst five-star acclaim and immediately launched to the top of retail sales charts around the world, including peaking at No. 1 in Australia and New Zealand and No. 2 in the U.S. and UK on iTunes'® Christian & Gospel Charts, and No. 3, 4 and 9 on the Singapore, Philippines and South Africa iTunes overall Top 100 Albums charts respectively. It also became the highest-charting Christian album within the first days of release on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart.Here I Am Send Me
was recorded live at Hope Unlimited Church on the Central Coast of New South Wales, Australia, and features 11 new songs penned by Zschech along with guest writers like Martin Smith
, Paul Baloche
, Jenn Johnson
and Leeland Mooring
. The album is her first project following a life changing cancer diagnosis in 2014 and her first new album since 2013's critically acclaimed Revealing Jesus
.
Produced by Andy Mak
, Here I Am Send Me
opens with a full-on declaration of the greatness of God in the song and forthcoming radio single from the recording, "You Are Great (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dY8jyVtOi_M
)," written with Smith (Delirious?). The album also features "You Will Be Praised (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwEm0nKEb44
)," written with Baloche and Johnson, "Beloved," a modern hymn of surrender co-written by Zschech with Mooring and Casey Moore
, "Love and Wonder," written by the Zschech's teen daughter, Zoe
,and Bonnie Gray
, "Kingdom Come (https://www.youtube.com/
watch?v=pwCvPyUKQnQ)
," co-written with Thomas Macken
, and "Go," written with Mak. "Go" also closes the album and serves as a song of commissioning along with the title track, Here I Am Send Me (https://www.youtube.com/
watch?v=uFEK4fpYOS4)
.
Receiving international acclaim, Worship Leader
(http://worshipleader.com/
albums/here-
i-am-send-me/)
lauds in its five-star lead review this month that Here I Am Send Me
is a "top-notch album by one of today's premier voices in worship" while Worship Musician
adds, "Darlene once again leads us to the holiest of holies…In addition to great worship songs, musos will appreciate Darlene's outstanding vocal performances." NewReleaseToday.com
continues, "From the first track to the last, Here I Am Send Me
is overflowing with passionate songs of praise" as CCM
says the album "reminds the listener of God's faithfulness, strength and power with humble songs for worship."
YouVersion (https://www.youversion.com/)
will also be featuring Here I Am Send Me
within the Easter season, and will further feature Zschech's Worship Changes Everything
devotional book during its "March Music Month." These features will be highlighted in YouVersion's newsletters, serviced to an estimated 20 million people.
For all the latest Darlene Zschech album and tour news, visit www.hereiamsendme.org, http://darlenezschech.com, Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
darlenezschech)
,Twitter (https://twitter.com/
DarleneZschech)
and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/
darlenezschech/)
. A trailer for the Here I Am Send Me
DVD can also be viewed at www.youtube.com/
watch?v=i1HL7lWLdlQ.About Darlene Zschech:
Darlene Zschech is an Australian worship leader, pastor, speaker and author. She has written over 100 songs, including "Victor's Crown," "In Jesus' Name," "Worthy Is The Lamb," "At The Cross" and the global anthem "Shout To The Lord," a song that is sung by an estimated 30 million churchgoers every week. She is most passionate about her family, and continually makes a strong stand about the importance of marriage, motherhood (and grandmotherhood)
and ministry. She has also penned best-selling books including Worship Changes Everything
, Revealing Jesus
, Extravagant Worship
and The Art of Mentoring
. Zschech and her husband Mark serve as senior pastors of Hope Unlimited Church (http://hopeuc.community/)
on the Central Coast of New South Wales and together they founded HOPE:Global (http://www.hope-
global.org/) to serve the poorest of the poor.About Integrity Music:
Integrity Music is part of the David C Cook family, a nonprofit global resource provider serving the Church with life-transforming materials. With offices in Nashville, Tennessee (US) and Eastbourne, East Sussex (UK), Integrity is committed to taking songs of substance to the local church and its leaders around the world. Integrity publishes many of the top songs in the Church, including "Great Are You Lord," "Revelation Song," "Open The Eyes Of My Heart," "Your Great Name," "I Am Free," "How He Loves," "Great I Am" and "We Believe," among others. Additional information is available at www.integritymusic.com.