Save money on business water bills

BAS-Energy announces new service for water Deregulation to save money for small- and medium-sized businesses
 
 
BLACKPOOL, England - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- BAS Energy, one of the UK's leading independent Energy Consultancies, has announced a specialised service to help small and medium companies (SME's) take advantage of the new water trading regulations.

BAS Energy have experienced success in securing competitive energy contracts on behalf of UK businesses and is ranked in the top 5 of energy management consultancies.  Its unique energy management platform, OpenView and strong customer support have helped it win more customers which has fuelled growth for the company.

The UK Government has announced that companies in England and Scotland will be able to select their water supplier from April 2017. This gives business the chance to:

·         Save on their water bills

·         Choose one supplier for many sites in different regions

·         Consolidate water with energy service suppliers

Commenting on the announcement, Dionne Barlow, Head of Marketing at BAS Energy said "The new, deregulated market for water services offers a big opportunity to companies to save money on water supplies and at the same time manage their utility supplies more efficiently. BAS Energy will help them to achieve this"

For more information please visit https://bas-energy.co.uk/water-deregulation/

BAS Energy is one of the UK's leading independent Energy Consultancies, helping businesses manage, monitor and save on their energy costs. Currently, with an energy portfolio of over £600m, and having helped over 20,000 businesses save over £42m since 2006, we have justifiably earned a reputation for openness and innovation.

BAS Energy has the expertise, supplier relationships and technology to help you find the most reliable energy supplier with the most competitive price and continues to bring a vast range of fixed, flexible and bespoke products to market. In addition to energy procurement, we provide a full range of energy-related services which include: Gas & Electricity Procurement, Invoice Validation, Data Management, Portfolio Management, Carbon Management, Energy Audits & Compliance

BAS Energy is a trading name for Business Advisory Service Ltd. Business Advisory Service Ltd, is registered in England No. 05737144 at 15 Olympic Court, Boardmans Way, Whitehills Business Park, Blackpool, FY4 5GU

See: https://bas-energy.co.uk/ for more information

Dionne Barlow
***@bas-energy.co.uk
