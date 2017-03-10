News By Tag
LifeStart Continues to Partner with the Country's Finest Organizations for Onsite Corporate Fitness
LifeStart Continues Its Strong Growth Pattern, Announcing Their Seventh New Site This Year!
The new onsite corporate fitness center is a comprehensive facility featuring a functional training zone (w/ a Life Fitness Synergy 360 unit), a group exercise studio, a cardio and strength room (with Life Fitness treadmills, elliptical machines, flex striders, steppers, rowers and bikes, all equipped with Discover SE integrated touch-screens)
LifeStart will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the center including the staffing, financials, personal training, fitness classes, programming, employee outreach, and motivating initiatives designed to engage the employees. LifeStart worked as a consultant on the development and handled all the selection and procurement of the equipment, saving the client thousands of dollars.
LifeStart will leverage their advanced technology, specialized methodology, (which is founded on the foundation of a healthy lifestyle: movement, nutrition, mindfulness)
About LifeStart
The LifeStart Wellness Network, is a national corporate fitness / wellness management company that was recently named a Best and Brightest in Wellness Winner for 2016. With the addition of this new site to their portfolio, LifeStart continues its aggressive growth strategy in the Corporate, Owner-Occupied market.
LifeStart's success has been attributed to its industry leading engagement levels and ability to fully integrate with their client's Benefits and Human Resource Departments due to its specialized knowledge, creative programming and unique staffing plans designed specifically for this market. With over 26 years of experience and a successful portfolio of over 65 locations nationwide, LifeStart has a proven record of developing and operating onsite fitness centers, securing the highest utilization in the industry and creating fun and engaging environments that motivate employees. LifeStart managed centers focus on each employee, with creative strategies focused primarily on improved health and well-being.
