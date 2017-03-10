 
Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

LifeStart Continues to Partner with the Country's Finest Organizations for Onsite Corporate Fitness

LifeStart Continues Its Strong Growth Pattern, Announcing Their Seventh New Site This Year!
 
 
Cardio Area
Cardio Area
 
CHICAGO - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- LifeStart, a premier national corporate fitness management company is pleased to announce their newest fitness center located in a new owner-occupied building in IL.  The client is Premier Insurance and Benefits group with a strong focus on employee health and wellness.

The new onsite corporate fitness center is a comprehensive facility featuring a functional training zone (w/ a Life Fitness Synergy 360 unit), a group exercise studio, a cardio and strength room (with Life Fitness treadmills, elliptical machines, flex striders, steppers, rowers and bikes, all equipped with Discover SE integrated touch-screens), spa-like locker rooms and dedicated free weight, pin select machines and stretching areas.

LifeStart will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the center including the staffing, financials, personal training, fitness classes, programming, employee outreach, and motivating initiatives designed to engage the employees. LifeStart worked as a consultant on the development and handled all the selection and procurement of the equipment, saving the client thousands of dollars.

LifeStart will leverage their advanced technology, specialized methodology, (which is founded on the foundation of a healthy lifestyle: movement, nutrition, mindfulness) award-winning programs and advanced staffing profile to motivate and engage the employee population.

About LifeStart

The LifeStart Wellness Network, is a national corporate fitness / wellness management company that was recently named a Best and Brightest in Wellness Winner for 2016.  With the addition of this new site to their portfolio, LifeStart continues its aggressive growth strategy in the Corporate, Owner-Occupied market.

LifeStart's success has been attributed to its industry leading engagement levels and ability to fully integrate with their client's Benefits and Human Resource Departments due to its specialized knowledge, creative programming and unique staffing plans designed specifically for this market.  With over 26 years of experience and a successful portfolio of over 65 locations nationwide, LifeStart has a proven record of developing and operating onsite fitness centers, securing the highest utilization in the industry and creating fun and engaging environments that motivate employees.  LifeStart managed centers focus on each employee, with creative strategies focused primarily on improved health and well-being.

To learn more about LifeStart visit www.lifestart.net

