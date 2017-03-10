News By Tag
DAV RecruitMilitary Chicago Veterans Job Fair April 20
"DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans and their families find meaningful employment,"
Among the companies attending RecruitMilitary's Chicago event are American Hospital Association, Argonne National Laboratory, Cargill, Chicago Transit Authority, Department of Veteran Affairs, DOT / Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Farmers Insurance, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, First Command Financial Planning, GardaWorld, Meijer Incorporated, National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), PepsiCo, Smithbucklin Corporation, The Home Depot, Vinnell Arabia, Walgreens and Waste Management. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/
In October of 2016, the RecruitMilitary Chicago event connected more than 225 veteran job seekers with 86 exhibitors including PNC Bank, Fresenius Medical Care North America, KraftHeinz Company and Walgreens. Participating companies expected to conduct up to 646 interviews and make up to 139 job offers following that career fair.
RecruitMilitary has produced veteran job fairs since 2006 and has held 20 events in Chicago, drawing 5,363 attendees and 973 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.
DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.
In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,170,072+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com. RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.
