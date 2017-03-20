 
News By Tag
* Onlineshopping
* Online Shopping
* Ecommerce
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Hamburg
  Hamburg
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


Online shoppers in North America prefer to pay with plastic cards, per new yStats.com publication

A new publication from Hamburg-based market research company yStats.com, "North America Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2016" cites primary sources regarding payment methods for online shoppers in Canada and the USA.
 
 
Infographic: North America Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2016
Infographic: North America Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2016
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Onlineshopping
* Online Shopping
* Ecommerce

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany

Subject:
* Reports

HAMBURG, Germany - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The well-known credit card companies, American Express, MasterCard and Visa far outpace other payment methods such as online debits and E-Wallets in North American E-Commerce, according to sources cited in the yStats.com report. Considering the two countries together, more than two-thirds of online consumers prefer credit cards over other payment methods.

One payment method that is expected to see considerable future growth in the region is mobile payment. Currently accounting for only a small percentage of retail purchases, surveys mentioned in the yStats.com publication indicate that shoppers are warming to the concept of mobile payments linked to the major credit cards.

A major concern for consumers is the security of their payments, whether by credit card or one of the innovative methods. One half of U.S. respondents to a recent survey cited in the new yStats.com report indicated a wariness regarding credit card or other online payment when shopping online. Merchants and credit card companies are searching for a solution to the growing incidence of fraud in online retail, including biometrics such as fingerprint scanners.

For further information, see:    https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/2017010...

Press Contact:
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50
Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51
E-Mail: press@ystats.com

Internet: www.ystats.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ystats

About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

Contact
yStats.com Press team
***@ystats.com
End
Source:yStats.com
Email:***@ystats.com Email Verified
Tags:Onlineshopping, Online Shopping, Ecommerce
Industry:Business
Location:Hamburg - Hamburg - Germany
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share