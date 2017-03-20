Online shoppers in North America prefer to pay with plastic cards, per new yStats.com publication

A new publication from Hamburg-based market research company yStats.com, "North America Online Payment Methods: Full Year 2016" cites primary sources regarding payment methods for online shoppers in Canada and the USA.

The well-known credit card companies,andfar outpace other payment methods such as online debits and E-Wallets in North American E-Commerce, according to sources cited in the yStats.com report. Considering the two countries together, more thanof online consumers prefer credit cards over other payment methods.One payment method that is expected to see considerable futurein the region is mobile payment. Currently accounting for only aof retail purchases, surveys mentioned in the yStats.com publication indicate that shoppers areto the concept of mobile payments linked to the major credit cards.A major concern for consumers is theof their payments, whether by credit card or one of the innovative methods.of U.S. respondents to a recent survey cited in the new yStats.com report indicated aregarding credit card or other online payment when shopping online. Merchants and credit card companies are searching for a solution to theincidence ofin online retail, including biometrics such as fingerprint scanners.