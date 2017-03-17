News By Tag
Elohor Aisien Officially Launches Privé Luxury Events
To commemorate her birthday on the 23rd of March 2017, the business maven will officially launch her International event management company, Privé Luxury Events.
According to Elohor,"Privè
With her experience from planning events in Dubai, London, New York and Nigeria; it's safe to say that no matter the location, the quality of her work is always world class.
At Privé Luxury Events, all services are specifically tailored to suit every client's individual needs which results in an unforgettable experience.
About Elohor Aisien
Elizabeth Aisien is the C.E.O of Privé Luxury wedding and Event Company and the biggest modeling agency in West Africa, Beth Model Management including the organizer of Elite Model Look Nigeria.
Elizabeth has an experience of over 12 years in the fashion and entertainment industry, she has provided first hand and invaluable services in the hospitality industry.
Elizabeth is a self-made, highly successful businesswoman with expertise in wedding, corporate and luxury event planning. She's also named as one of the most influential women in Nigeria.
http://priveluxuryevents.com/
Media Contact
The Bobby Taylor Company
07069596951
bobbytaylorconsulting@
