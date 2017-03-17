Elohor Aisien Officially Launches Privé Luxury Events

Media Contact

-- Known for her passion for events and her intricate attention to detail, Elohor Asien has been planning and managing events for the past 10 years. The founder of "Beth Models" and the anchor of Elite Model Look Nigeria is set to add another notch to her belt.To commemorate her birthday on the 23rd of March 2017, the business maven will officially launch her International event management company, Privé Luxury Events.According to Elohor,"Privèwas formed with the objective of catering the most tasteful and creative bespoke events to individuals, brands and companies, keeping luxury as the main focal point"With her experience from planning events in Dubai, London, New York and Nigeria; it's safe to say that no matter the location, the quality of her work is always world class.At Privé Luxury Events, all services are specifically tailored to suit every client's individual needs which results in an unforgettable experience.Elizabeth Aisien is the C.E.O ofand the biggest modeling agency in West Africa,including the organizer ofElizabeth has an experience of over 12 years in the fashion and entertainment industry, she has provided first hand and invaluable services in the hospitality industry.Elizabeth is a self-made, highly successful businesswoman with expertise in wedding, corporate and luxury event planning. She's also named as one of the most influential women in Nigeria.