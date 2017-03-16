News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fur Feather & Fin extend their online dog accessories range
Specialising in country shooting clothing and accessories, Fur Feather & Fin's dog accessories are primarily for gundogs. However, the range has now been expanded to cater for all types of dogs, no matter what their size or job title.
The new items within the range include the well-known Animology dog shampoos (including the ever important fox poo shampoo), the ultimate 2 in 1 dog coat, and the popular car boot dog bed. These items are the perfect gifts for any dog lovers or a wonderful treat for you! The stylish dog accessories on offer will make your life easier and keep your home cleaner with the new innovative technologies available to buy today.
The dog range also includes a range of training items such as silent whistles and training dummies, which are suitable for adult dogs as well as puppies and have come in just in time for the beginning of the spring dog training season.
For any dog lovers, you may also be interested in the dog themed country home items that have recently be introduced. From black lab tapestry cushions to bronze dog statues, these items will perfectly accessorise your home for the ultimate country chic.
Shop the range of dog accessories (http://www.furfeatherandfin.com/
Contact
Fur Feather & Fin
***@furfeatherandfin.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 16, 2017