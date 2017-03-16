 
Fur Feather & Fin extend their online dog accessories range

 
 
dog on a snowy hill
dog on a snowy hill
CHICHESTER, England - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Fur Feather & Fin have long been providing high-quality dog training accessories and essentials, and now the range has been extended just in time for spring!

Specialising in country shooting clothing and accessories, Fur Feather & Fin's dog accessories are primarily for gundogs. However, the range has now been expanded to cater for all types of dogs, no matter what their size or job title.

The new items within the range include the well-known Animology dog shampoos (including the ever important fox poo shampoo), the ultimate 2 in 1 dog coat, and the popular car boot dog bed. These items are the perfect gifts for any dog lovers or a wonderful treat for you! The stylish dog accessories on offer will make your life easier and keep your home cleaner with the new innovative technologies available to buy today.

The dog range also includes a range of training items such as silent whistles and training dummies, which are suitable for adult dogs as well as puppies and have come in just in time for the beginning of the spring dog training season.

For any dog lovers, you may also be interested in the dog themed country home items that have recently be introduced. From black lab tapestry cushions to bronze dog statues, these items will perfectly accessorise your home for the ultimate country chic.

Shop the range of dog accessories (http://www.furfeatherandfin.com/product/379/dogs-essentia...) today from Fur Feather & Fin's online store and take advantage of the next working day delivery option so you can have your items delivered in no time!

Fur Feather and Fin PRs
