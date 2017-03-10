News By Tag
Global Sales Market of Panoramic Camera for the forecast period – 2017 to 2021
The report began with the basic definition of the panoramic camera and its type. These cameras are fixed cameras that arrange wide-area coverage, between 180° and 360°, with a single camera. Individuals and companies can use them to monitor activities (normal) and detect incidents in large areas, improve the area management and track the movement of people. As defined above about the capacity of a single camera (just one camera plays many roles), the cost of system and installation of these cameras are very low as compare than others.
There are some specific types of panoramic cameras available in the camera market, which are described here;
Single-sensor Cameras
Multi-sensor Cameras
Multi-directional Cameras
Single-Sensor Cameras – These cameras tend to be smaller, which allow it to fit easily anywhere. They are perfectly suited for indoor place monitoring such as retail stores, offices, schools, hotels, and outdoor places like big hotels, gas stations, restaurants and boutiques etc. It can provide results better when it is monitoring for smaller areas.
Multi-sensor Cameras – It offers higher pixel density which delivers better image qualities or broader coverage. Multi-sensor cameras are appropriate for sizable indoor areas as railway and metro stations, airports and outdoor areas like stadiums, university campus and parking lots.
Multi-directional Cameras – The multi-directional cameras provide the greatest flexibility since it can monitor multiple directions at the same time. These are ideal for wide areas both indoors and outdoors like intersections of roads and hallways, etc.
On the basis of regions, this research report splits globally into some significant regions, like
United States
Europe
Southeast Asia
China
India, and
Japan
On the basis of applications;
Traffic monitoring
Aerial scenery
Grid layout, and
Others
On the basis of product types;
Industrial Camera
Commercial Camera
In the end, this report analyzes sales of Panoramic Camera in the Global market, especially in the US, Europe, China and Japan and focuses on topmost companies in these regions/nations with price, sales, market share and revenue for each company in these regions, covering Samsung, Nikon, Canon, Ricoh, SONY, Nokia, Bublcam, 360fly, Teche and Schneider.
