Server Application Virtualization for the masses...past, present and future!
Founder, VC and CTO of Global IT companies,Klaus Maier's is back with his latest software invention.....Virtualaze.
Serial entrepreneur, Klaus lead innovation in the field of Multi-user technology nearly 20 years ago working with Multi-User DOS and then Multi-User Win95 hardware and software solutions. It was at this time that he co-founded NComputing where his aim was always to drive down the cost of computing and deliver easy to use, leading-edge, security enabled Windows Applications at an affordable price and accessible to all walks of life. His contribution helped them to sell millions of devices in over a hundred of countries, but the key to their success was always the software along with the ASIC's and FPGA programmable chipsets they designed.
Understanding the shortcomings of hardware devices and his passion being software, Klaus set up Virtualaze so he could fulfil his vision of simplifying the supply of software to every computer device (PC, Laptop, tablet, smart phone etc.) by developing a unified software solution that can be used anytime, anywhere. To do this, not only would his software need to deliver the latest Windows Apps to both existing and legacy hardware devices, but also deliver un-supported legacy Windows Apps to any device that can run an HTML5 browser....simple!
"Well, not quite simple" commented Klaus.
Over the last six years, he and his team of experienced Virtualization guru's have been locked away developing technology solutions. Having watched the markets and technologies he's now launched what he hopes will revolutionise how hardware and software is used. "Not only will we increase the life span of Win XP, 7, 8 computers, devices and operating systems" he explains, "but we will have a massive positive effect on carbon footprint as well. We also wanted to make managing and the process of Application delivery easy....or child's play!"
On the face of it the Virtualaze idea is simple as it uses existing technologies and protocols but..."the back-end is far from simple" Klaus confirms.
He goes on..."our solutions are packaged and delivered in such a way that the benefits are manifold and significant. We wanted something that was 'cutting edge' but that was neatly packaged and easy to install, deploy and manage. We didn't want a cumbersome, complex and expensive solution like the technologies my products are often being compared with. As the Applications are being delivered from the server, they will have the same level of security of the server side hardware. We know this will help reduce the burden on admin departments who are constantly installing software or updates across every device and having to manage all the licenses as well...could be 10, could be 1,000's? Believe me, IT departments are struggling to cope but what options do they have! At the same time we want to make the SaaS purchase cost (or AppaaS – Application as a Service, as we call it) very affordable in order to get the CFO on our side. He'll understand all the 'Total cost of ownership' implications!
Virtualaze currently have two products Virtualaze Standard and Virtualaze Professional Editions. Both will be sold via the channel partners where Virtualaze will enable these partners to increase their ever decreasing Virtualisation margins, reduce increased Virtualisation support costs and open up new markets.
Details can be found at www.virtualaze.com
