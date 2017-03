Streebo Inc Speaking at Amplify 2017

Contact

-- Streebo Inc., an IBM Gold Business Partner, today announced its participation at the upcoming IBM Amplify 2017 conference to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada during 20-22 March.Amplify 2017 is a Cognitive Conference hosted by IBM for Marketing, Commerce and Supply Chain Professionals where over 250 Marketing, Commerce and Supply Chain tracks, trends, directions and Innovation Talks would be heard about from real life IBM customers who have implemented cognitive solutions and who will share their success stories using the latest Watson Customer Engagement solutions.Streebo is excited to be speaking at Amplify held at MGM Grand where their Digital Experience Consultant, Mr. Sameer Gottipati, and Application Development Manager at PSCU, Mr. Stephen Wagler, would be presenting Streebo's breakthrough Omni-channel banking solution with its cognitive capabilities along with their unique 'Mobile Forms' technology with the power of IBM Digital Experience Manager.Visit Amplify to learn about their award-winning suite of adaptive, cognitive solutions built for multiple industries ranging from Banking, Insurance, Healthcare, Telecom to domain-specific solutions.To Know more visit https://www.streebo.com/ pressreleases/ streebo-inc- speakin...