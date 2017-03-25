News By Tag
edddison finalizes marketing collaboration with HP Inc
The Sprout Pro by HP computer and edddison software solution will be promoted together at events, trade shows, on social media, etc. The goal is to gain awareness for the flagship products of both companies.
edddison on Sprout enables real estate developers, sales reps, architects and constructors to better advertise, plan, and sell building and design projects.
edddison is a software plug-in that turns Autodesk Navisworks, Autodesk Stingray, Unity3D, SketchUp and Unreal 3D models into interactive presentations by using either your fingertips or tangible objects. It offers an intuitive and effective way to walk through 3D models while making decisions on the fly.
The Sprout Pro by HP is a high-performance all-in-one computer with an Intel® Core™ i7 Processor and Windows 10 Pro operating system. It features a 23" full HD touch display as well as a 20" touch mat with HP DLP Projector and Intel® RealSense™ 3D Camera for instantly capturing 2D and 3D objects.
About edddison: 3D is booming in the worlds of construction, presentation, gaming and manufacturing. The demand to interact with 3D models is soaring. Based in Graz, Austria, edddison's mission is to give users the tools they need to create and present interactive 3D content on their own.
