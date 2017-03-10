Tata Amantra: Cradling the luxuries for a grand lifestyle!

tata amantra

-- The brand Tata adds glory to any product. The real estate is not a new field for the group, having forayed into this space some time back and having crated wonderful renditions since then. Mumbai is their next destination with the creation of a housing enclave called theThis property is located in the lucrative area of Kalyan West, along the Asian Highway 47. The Thane Toll Naka and Kalyan are both within easy reach from here. Being a bit away gives it's the exclusive serenity and openness, free from city noises.is a proud place to own and live. This is because it offers nearness to social facilities like schools, hospitals, banks, markets, public transport links, cafes, fine-dining centers, malls, etc.Inside the campus are homes that are pure joy. There are units in formats of 2 and 3 BHK being crafted by the developers. The project is being designed by the renowned HOK of USA. Thus, the enclave looks extremely posh and modern. The abodes have all the functionalities that make it a great place to unwind and relax with your loved ones. Whether it is the layouts or the finish, everything is classy. The size of homes ranges from 927 sq. ft. and goes up to 1530 sq. ft.The amenities here are unique. Topping the list is the breathtaking landscaped garden of interconnected towers on the 15floor! On this floor is also an impressive jogging track that meanders around the greens. Then, there is an area measuring 25,000 sq. ft. that is a grand club house. There is a steam, sauna, spa, and Jacuzzi here. A swimming pool, kids' play area, multipurpose hall, gym, meditation area, areas for games & sports, convenience stores, and even theater have been crafted here.The cost of an apartment here is totally in the affordable range. Thestarts at Rs. 63.03 lakhs. This can be backed by approved home loans and paid off via friendly payment plans.Come to a holistic living at