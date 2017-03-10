Hydraulic Fracturing & Services Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Hydraulic Fracturing & Services market is accounted for $49.1 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $94.76 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 9.85%. Healthy increase of exploration & production activities in unconventional oil & gas reserves is expected to remain a key factor in driving the market growth. However high water usage, environmental concerns, and concerns about seismic activities are seen as major restraints to the hydraulic fracturing market.Exploration & Production activities in unconventional resources segment such as shale gas and tight oil are expected to maintain the momentum over the next few years. North America has been driving the market since its inception as it is the epicentre of shale reserves exploration. However Asia Pacific is anticipated to have an exponential growth in the market for the forthcoming years.Some of the major players in the global Hydraulic Fracturing & Services market include Baker Hughes Inc., Weatherford International Inc. , C&J Energy Services Inc., United Oilfield Services, RPC Inc., Superior Well Services Inc. , Cudd Energy Services, Schlumberger, Patterson-Uti Energy Inc., Halliburton, Calfrac Well Services Ltd. , Trican Well Technology Ltd. , FTS International, Tacrom Services S.R.L. and Keane Group.• Proppanto Frac Sando Ceramico Resin Coated Sand• Other Materials• Gelled Oil-based.• Foam-based• Water based• Sliding sleeve• Plug & Perf• Onshore• Offshore• Conventional Reserves• Unconventional Reserveso Tight Oilo Tight Gaso Shale oilo Shale gaso Coalbed methaneo Others• Vertical Drilling• Horizantal Drilling• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement.http://www.strategymrc.com/report/hydraulic-fracturing-services-market