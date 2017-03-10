News By Tag
Hydraulic Fracturing & Services Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022
Exploration & Production activities in unconventional resources segment such as shale gas and tight oil are expected to maintain the momentum over the next few years. North America has been driving the market since its inception as it is the epicentre of shale reserves exploration. However Asia Pacific is anticipated to have an exponential growth in the market for the forthcoming years.
Some of the major players in the global Hydraulic Fracturing & Services market include Baker Hughes Inc., Weatherford International Inc. , C&J Energy Services Inc., United Oilfield Services, RPC Inc., Superior Well Services Inc. , Cudd Energy Services, Schlumberger, Patterson-Uti Energy Inc., Halliburton, Calfrac Well Services Ltd. , Trican Well Technology Ltd. , FTS International, Tacrom Services S.R.L. and Keane Group.
Material covered:
• Proppant
o Frac Sand
o Ceramic
o Resin Coated Sand
• Other Materials
Fluid Type covered:
• Gelled Oil-based.
• Foam-based
• Water based
Technology covered:
• Sliding sleeve
• Plug & Perf
Applications covered:
• Onshore
• Offshore
• Conventional Reserves
• Unconventional Reserves
o Tight Oil
o Tight Gas
o Shale oil
o Shale gas
o Coalbed methane
o Others
Drilling types Covered:
• Vertical Drilling
• Horizantal Drilling
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancement.
