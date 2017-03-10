Free Home Security System with 24/7 Monitoring and Emergency Response for Calgary Residents

End

-- CanadaHomeSecuritySystems.com has issued an offer including a free complete home security system for eligible Calgary residents. The promotional campaign includes connecting the system to 24/7 monitoring centers and enabling a quick response in case of emergency.Calgary alarm systems for home use can now be connected to local emergency services for a prompt response in case of fire, theft or sudden medical issues. Users will also have the option to communicate verbally via the system with family members at home. The equipment is wireless, which means it is easy to install and extremely reliable.Experts at alarm systems Calgary say that owning such residential security equipment can help deter crime and also reduce insurance premiums. The security system is offered for free to eligible customers and has sensors to detect motion of windows and doors, a keychain remote, a loud siren as well as a wireless control panel which is estimated at more than $800. Clients may also opt for connecting the equipment to monitoring centers as well as to emergency response services.The home security Calgary experts can activate the system free of charge. The connection with the local police or fire department will be subsequently done once the client opts for these services. All equipment is durable and able to withstand Calgary winter weather. In the event of a power outage, the backup battery ensures flawless and continuous functionality.CanadaHomeSecuritySystems.Com has earned its place as a top security systems Calgary provider and installer. The company commits to using the latest technology, thus making the customer's task much easier. For example, the keychain remote allows a homeowner to arm and disarm the alarm system from afar. The communication features make it possible to quickly and easily take the most appropriate action in an urgent, emergency situation.All queries can be addressed to the company's customer service. The current offer is valid throughout the whole month of March and for Canadian residents only.CanadaHomeSecuritySystems.Com is a Canadian alarm system dealer and installer catering to the safety and well-being of homeowners and their families through the wireless home alarm technology it provides.To view the offer and check eligibility criteria, go toContactScott MurrayCanada home security systemshttp://canadahomesecuritysystems.com/calgary-AB-home-security-systems-wireless-alarm-system-monitoringinfo@canadahomesecuritysystems.comTorontoOntarioCanada