The USB2Air Wireless USB 2.0 Video Extension System

USB2Air

The story begins in 2015, when HuddleCamHD lead engineer Matthew Davis made the world's first remote USB pan, tilt, zoom conference camera, the HuddleCam Air. In 2016, Davis utilized a similar wireless USB technology to create the popular HuddlePod Air, one of the industries most popular wireless USB speakerphones. Today in 2017, HuddleCamHD is making their wireless USB extension technology accessible to consumers around the world. The USB2Air is the first reliable wireless USB 2.0 transmission system capable of 1080p video. The USB2Air is a suitable replacement for expensive USB 2.0 extension cabling. The USB2Air is a Windows only product with support for 1080p HD video transmission up to 25 feet between each transceiver. This FCC Certified product has been tested with Logitech webcams, Polycom speakerphones and works with virtual every USB 2.0 device in production.