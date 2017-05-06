News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Acceed: Graphics power for industrial applications
With its high-performance graphics, reliability and robustness, the Nuvo-5095GC provides the ideal platform for the growing market of GPU-based industrial applications
The new Nuvo-5095GC series industrial PCs work optionally with the graphics controllers nVidia GeForce GTX 950, GTX 1050 (75W TDP) or with an integrated Intel HD-530/510 controller. The CUDA (Computer Unified Device Architecture)
Together with its innovative thermal design, its patented cassette technology ensures effective discharge of the heat generated by the GPU. The nonetheless highly compact controller (240 x 225 x 110 mm) allows reliable operation with 100% load at ambient temperatures of up to 60°C.
The Nuvo-5095GC is based on the Intel Skylake platform and supports 6th generation 35W/65W processors as well as type DDR4 32GB storage. Numerous interfaces and I/O functions (6 x GbE, 4 x USB 3.0, 4 x USB 2.0, 3 COM ports) enable the connection and flexible controlling of external devices. Extensions such as PCIe x16, mini-PCIe and MezI/O are available optionally.
For the connection of size 2.5" SSD or HDD hard disks, two internal SATA ports are available with RAID support, an additional external mSATA connection extends the storage options. Two display ports each support 4k2k resolution in addition to the DVI and VGA connections.
With its high-performance graphics, reliability and robustness, the Nuvo-5095GC provides the ideal platform for the growing market of GPU-based industrial applications. For detailed information about configuration variants for the new controller and further industrial Box PCs and professional signal processing and communication technology components, please refer to the website www.acceed.net.
Contact
Acceed GmbH
+49 211 938898-0
support@acceed.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse