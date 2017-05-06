Acceed: Graphics power for industrial applications

With its high-performance graphics, reliability and robustness, the Nuvo-5095GC provides the ideal platform for the growing market of GPU-based industrial applications

-- Long since a matter of course for the calculation of graphics in gaming computers – concentrated graphics power is now also used in Box PCs for industrial applications. As opposed to the CPU (Central Processing Unit), the(Graphics Processing Unit) is a specialised and optimised processor core for calculating graphics. The use of a GPU is in particular noticeable due to a significant increase in performance for parallelisable tasks. This not only includes graphics calculations, but also weather calculations, finite elements or matrix operations for example. At the same time, the CPU is relieved and is available for other tasks. Industrial applications profit in the machine vision, intelligent video monitoring, process analysis, data visualisation and simulation areas. With the new, the German distributor Acceed has integrated a highly specialised strong performance IPC with various versions in its portfolio.The new Nuvo-5095GC series industrial PCs work optionally with the graphics controllers nVidia GeForce GTX 950, GTX 1050 (75W TDP) or with an integrated Intel HD-530/510 controller. The CUDA (Computer Unified Device Architecture)used for this is able to process program sequences with high data parallelism significantly faster than a CPU. Therefore, CUDA is primarily preferred for scientific and technical calculations, for example in simulation programs for accelerating development processes. A wide range of tools and solutions are available to developers for CUDA.Together with its innovative thermal design, its patented cassette technology ensures effective discharge of the heat generated by the GPU. The nonetheless highly compact controller (240 x 225 x 110 mm) allows reliable operation with 100% load at ambient temperatures of up to 60°C.The Nuvo-5095GC is based on the Intel Skylake platform and supports 6th generation 35W/65W processors as well as type DDR4 32GB storage. Numerous interfaces and I/O functions (6 x GbE, 4 x USB 3.0, 4 x USB 2.0, 3 COM ports) enable the connection and flexible controlling of external devices. Extensions such as PCIe x16, mini-PCIe and MezI/O are available optionally.For the connection of size 2.5" SSD or HDD hard disks, two internal SATA ports are available with RAID support, an additional external mSATA connection extends the storage options. Two display ports each support 4k2k resolution in addition to the DVI and VGA connections.With its high-performance graphics, reliability and robustness, the Nuvo-5095GC provides the ideal platform for the growing market of GPU-based industrial applications. For detailed information about configuration variants for the new controller and further industrial Box PCs and professional signal processing and communication technology components, please refer to the website