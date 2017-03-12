Country(s)
Consulate General of Federal Republic of Germany visited Pinnacle Infotech
Mr. Olaf Iversen, German Consul General of Federal Republic of Germany, visited Pinnacle Infotech Solutions Durgapur (BIM Campus)
"My visit to Pinnacle Infotech Solutions was truly a memorable one. I am very grateful for the outstanding hospitality extended to me by your whole team. I have gained a lot of firsthand knowledge about BIM which is very valuable for me" noted Mr. Iversen adding further "I am also very grateful for the portrait made by Arpita Bhattarcharjee for me. I have also enjoyed the cultural performance. It was nice to see that your company forms a living community beside the important work which is carried out for your customers."
Mr. Iversen visited Pinnacle's facilities and went through project presentations. He was pleased with the support and participation of Pinnacle team. Mr. Iversen communicated with BIM & CAD team members. He showed immense interest to understand BIM Processes asking lot of questions on construction and how Pinnacle is serving clients with comprehensive Building Information Modeling (BIM) services to enhance quality of construction projects. He also learned about how the BIM software applications are facilitating construction project coordination, collaboration, asset management, risk mitigation, logistic planning and cost estimate.
Technical presentation was followed by Cultural program where Pinnacle employees showcased their talent of singing and dancing. Afterwards, Mr. Olaf participated in tree plantation program. He also went for a short trip around Durgapur city visiting Energy Park, Iskcon Temple, Durgapur Church, City Center and NIIT.
"The tour around Durgapur at the end of my visit was a real eye opener. I have seen a growing and prospering city on the Damodar River"– cherished Mr. Iverson.
