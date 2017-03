Consulate General of Federal Republic of Germany visited Pinnacle Infotech

Mr. Olaf Iversen, German Consul General of Federal Republic of Germany, visited Pinnacle Infotech Solutions Durgapur (BIM Campus)

1 2 3 4 5 German consul Mr. Olaf Iversen with Pinnacle BIM Team Mr. Olaf Iversen with BIM & BD Team Tree plantation by Mr. Olaf Iversen in Pinnacle Infotech Mr. Olaf Iversen With Mr. BIsht Childrens sharing their efforts with Mr. Olaf Iversen

--Mr. Iversen visited Pinnacle's facilities and went through project presentations. He was pleased with the support and participation of Pinnacle team. Mr. Iversen communicated with BIM & CAD team members. He showed immense interest to understand BIM Processes asking lot of questions on construction and how Pinnacle is serving clients with comprehensive Building Information Modeling (BIM) services to enhance quality of construction projects. He also learned about how the BIM software applications are facilitating construction project coordination, collaboration, asset management, risk mitigation, logistic planning and cost estimate.Technical presentation was followed by Cultural program where Pinnacle employees showcased their talent of singing and dancing. Afterwards, Mr. Olaf participated in tree plantation program. He also went for a short trip around Durgapur city visiting Energy Park, Iskcon Temple, Durgapur Church, City Center and NIIT.cherished Mr. Iverson.Headquartered inwith overseas offices inandPinnacle Infotech is catalyzing renaissance in the construction arena with BIM services. Pinnacle facilitatesin over, across, collaborating across time zones with global delivery centers in, comprising of, Architects & Engineers. Being the leading provider of innovative BIM services to AEC Industries for over 18 years, Pinnacle has successfully executed 4500+ landmark BIM projects across industries including Airports, Hospitals, Medical Centers, Stadium, High Rise Towers, Infrastructure, University Campuses, Nanotechnology Research Centers, Industrial Plants, Retail Chains, Shopping Malls, Restaurants, Dams, Bridges&more.