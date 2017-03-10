Operation Phoenix An Anti GMO Action/Thriller Feature Film

Salt Lake City, March, 2017, a company named Firefly Film & Video, Inc announced today that it is raising funds via crowd funding campaign on Kickstarter.com

Operation Phoenix

Media Contact

Ronda Lee Thompson

***@operationphoenixfilm.com Ronda Lee Thompson

End

--Just like the rebellion against the evil Empire, and David against Goliath... today we are faced with the daunting challenge to protect the Earth and our families. Firefly Film and Video, Inc. (Firefly) displays their second feature film, Operation Phoenix. Operation Phoenix is action/suspense thriller based on scientific facts and true events. It's an exciting story about a farmer and his family as they struggle to expose the greed and corruption of a powerful bio-tech organization that is taking over the food industry and infiltrating the US government.This film is NOT a documentary, but an international feature film with "A" list actors that will be released in theaters throughout the world. Operation Phoenix is an powerful story made to enlighten audiences about what is truly happening with our food and how our own government is part of the problem.It will take every one of us to defy the large biotech companies to take back control of our food, and have our collective voices heard. Funds collected will be used to in the production of this film.your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Kickstarter page: