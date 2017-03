BP Auto Spares India Speaks About the Efficient Features of MAN CLA 49.280

Environment-friendliness and fuel efficiency are some of the features which set apart the MAN CLA 49.280 from its rivals. BP Auto Spares India highlights the essential characteristics of the vehicle.

Reputed Dealer Of MAN Truck Parts

Contact

4984-4985 Roshanara Road

Delhi – 110007, INDIA

***@bpimpex.in 4984-4985 Roshanara RoadDelhi – 110007, INDIA

End

-- The CLA 49.280 is one of the best tractor-trailers ever manufactured from the house of MAN. The truck has been designed in three body types including the bulker, cab, and tip-trailer, all of which are perfect for transport of heavy materials. The Director of, a renowned dealer ofspeaks highly about the utility and features of the vehicle. "Engines with higher torque and fuel efficiency are ideal for the construction & logistics industry. The experts at MAN have developed CLA 49.280 keeping in mind the requirements of these industries. Available with air conditioning and non-air conditioning cabins, this vehicle is perfectly poised to make a change in the heavy automobile sector" he says.Speakingon the technical specifications of MAN CLA 49.280, he says, "The turbo charged D-0836 engine of the MAN produces a torque of 1100Nm and power of 280hp. It is safe for use, environment-friendly, and dependable. It is also one of the most silent engines that produce minimum vibration. The inbuilt cruise control option ensures that in spite of changing the gear several times, the vehicle manages to deliver a smooth drive." He continues, "The cruise control is meant to lower a driver's stress as well as improve fuel efficiency. The hallmark of MAN CLA 49.280 is its power and weight ratio, better torque, and improved gradeability. The machine can reach a speed of 78kmph and store up to 6.9 litres of diesel. What sets the MAN 49.280 apart from all the others is its low combustion, which saves the environment from the deadly smoke. It is a friendly feature that the MAN engineers have come up with, because most heavy vehicles are considered to be highly polluting."Commenting on the features of the truck the Director says, "The optional double sleeper AC cabin has a tiltable sleeping cabin. The interiors are fitted with heat & sound dampeners, which protect from the heat and the loud noise outside. The cabin has an aerodynamic high roof sleeper that is comfortable for two people. The hydraulic cab tilt is at an angle of 60 degrees, but the latest consoles are placed conveniently to allow maximum control over the truck."The Director adds, "The MAN truck engineers have taken special care of the safety of the driver and the occupants. There are the special Exhaust Valve Brakes coupled with ABS and LSV. The truck's front axle is maintenance free, which brings down the total operating cost. MAN vehicle owners can contact us at any time for originaland."For more info about spare parts: https://www.bpautosparesindia.com/ man-spare-parts/