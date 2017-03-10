News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BP Auto Spares India Speaks About the Efficient Features of MAN CLA 49.280
Environment-friendliness and fuel efficiency are some of the features which set apart the MAN CLA 49.280 from its rivals. BP Auto Spares India highlights the essential characteristics of the vehicle.
Speakingon the technical specifications of MAN CLA 49.280, he says, "The turbo charged D-0836 engine of the MAN produces a torque of 1100Nm and power of 280hp. It is safe for use, environment-
Commenting on the features of the truck the Director says, "The optional double sleeper AC cabin has a tiltable sleeping cabin. The interiors are fitted with heat & sound dampeners, which protect from the heat and the loud noise outside. The cabin has an aerodynamic high roof sleeper that is comfortable for two people. The hydraulic cab tilt is at an angle of 60 degrees, but the latest consoles are placed conveniently to allow maximum control over the truck."
The Director adds, "The MAN truck engineers have taken special care of the safety of the driver and the occupants. There are the special Exhaust Valve Brakes coupled with ABS and LSV. The truck's front axle is maintenance free, which brings down the total operating cost. MAN vehicle owners can contact us at any time for original MAN Truck Parts and MAN Spare Parts."
For more info about spare parts: https://www.bpautosparesindia.com/
Contact
4984-4985 Roshanara Road
Delhi – 110007, INDIA
***@bpimpex.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse