Clay Pot Cooking - Recipes Book Launch

Clay Pot Cooking - 20 super Easy Recipes from Greece & Cyprus
 
 
PAPHOS, Cyprus - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Introduction

The purpose of this recipes book is to introduce you some easy-to-cook meals using a clay pot. All recipes in this book are traditional recipes from Greece and Cyprus.

I love to cook, especially using a clay pot. To be honest, I'm not a professional chef, but an amateur one that loves cooking using ingredients (fruits, plants, herbs, etc.) naturally planted in my garden or collected directly from the nature. Moreover, I am a fanatic wild mushroom hunter.

Table of Contents

Introduction.
Lamp & Bulgur (Tavas Recipe #1).
Lamp & Rice (Tavas Recipe #2).
Lamp & Potatoes (Tavas Recipe #3).
Lamp & Potatoes.
Pork Neck & Taro.
Salmon Fillet & Potatoes.
Mixed Sea Food & Rice.
Octapus & Potatoes.
Chicken & Rice.
Chicken & Risoni (Giouvetsi).
Chicken & Potatoes.
Chicken & Beans.
Chickpeas.
Sausages & Mix Vegetables (Spetsofai).
Greek Stew (Stifado).
Green Beans & Meat.
Vegetable Soup.
Bulgur & Mushrooms.
"Red Beef" (Kokkinisto).
Goat with Lemon & Herbs (Lemonato).
Tips.
Forager's Buddy – GPS Foraging.

Buy It: http://payhip.com/b/2g0l (Share on social media and win 25% discount)
Tags:Recipes, Food, Cooking
Industry:Food
Location:Paphos - Paphos - Cyprus
Subject:Products
