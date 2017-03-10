Clay Pot Cooking - Recipes Book Launch

Clay Pot Cooking - 20 super Easy Recipes from Greece & Cyprus

--The purpose of this recipes book is to introduce you some easy-to-cook meals using a clay pot. All recipes in this book are traditional recipes from Greece and Cyprus.I love to cook, especially using a clay pot. To be honest, I'm not a professional chef, but an amateur one that loves cooking using ingredients (fruits, plants, herbs, etc.) naturally planted in my garden or collected directly from the nature. Moreover, I am a fanatic wild mushroom hunter.Introduction.Lamp & Bulgur (Tavas Recipe #1).Lamp & Rice (Tavas Recipe #2).Lamp & Potatoes (Tavas Recipe #3).Lamp & Potatoes.Pork Neck & Taro.Salmon Fillet & Potatoes.Mixed Sea Food & Rice.Octapus & Potatoes.Chicken & Rice.Chicken & Risoni (Giouvetsi).Chicken & Potatoes.Chicken & Beans.Chickpeas.Sausages & Mix Vegetables (Spetsofai).Greek Stew (Stifado).Green Beans & Meat.Vegetable Soup.Bulgur & Mushrooms."Red Beef" (Kokkinisto)Goat with Lemon & Herbs (Lemonato).Tips.Forager's Buddy – GPS Foraging.