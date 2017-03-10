News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
LOW-E Glass Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Saint-gobain LOW-E Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share
Click For enquiry http://www.globalinforeports.com/
It mainly features: high infrared reflectivity, ability to directly reflect far infrared thermal radiation, low surface emissivity, weak ability to absorb external energy, hence little reradiated heat energy; wide range of shading coefficient SC, and ability to control sun light transmittance according to needs to cater to requirements of different areas. It can be divided into high transmission low-E glass and sun shading low-E glass.
This report focuses on the LOW-E Glass in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Media Contact
Global Info Reports
8108953541
***@globalinforeports.com
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse