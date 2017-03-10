LOW-E Glass Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Saint-gobain LOW-E Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share

Low emissivity coated glass is also called Low-E glass. Low-E glass is a kind of glass whose surface is coated with low emissivity coating silver and metal-oxide film so that the glass takes on different colors. I tis mainly functions are to reduce the U value of glass, selectively reduce Sc and comprehensively improve energy saving property of glass. It mainly features: high infrared reflectivity, ability to directly reflect far infrared thermal radiation, low surface emissivity, weak ability to absorb external energy, hence little reradiated heat energy; wide range of shading coefficient SC, and ability to control sun light transmittance according to needs to cater to requirements of different areas. It can be divided into high transmission low-E glass and sun shading low-E glass. This report focuses on the LOW-E Glass in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.