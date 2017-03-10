News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Light Roast Coffee Makes Good Impression on Coffee Lovers
Coffee enthusiasts are deeply impressed by the mellow flavor, pleasant aroma and organic qualities of Aroma Bravo's Light Roast Coffee.
This Light Roast Coffee is such a hit with coffee aficionados because of several reasons. For one, Aroma Bravo has master roasters who apply unique, small batch roasting methods in order to bring out the best flavors in the coffee. They use their expertise to transform the Honduras gourmet coffee beans into that perfect light brown color that mild coffee lovers know so well.
"Just one sip and you can tell it's made with great quality and care. The coffee is very light on the mouth, with a mellow flavor and pleasant aroma that leaves you wanting more. The delightful characteristics of Honduras coffee are also there: I could detect tones of honey, cocoa and caramel. Overall, this is an outstanding coffee with a delicious chocolatey flavor and pronounced acidity. I highly recommend it especially for light roast drinkers," one coffee enthusiast commented.
Another factor is Aroma Bravo's insistence on offering only organic non-gmo coffee to customers. The company has always been against the use of toxic chemicals and genetic modification in coffee beans; it even got a proper certification from the USDA so that Aroma Bravo coffee products can be labeled 'certified organic.'
"Aside from the remarkable taste of their light roast, what impressed me most is Aroma Bravo's pursuit for premium organic coffee. They use certified organic gourmet coffee beans from Honduras, that's why their coffee has this distinct and all natural flavor. In my experience, it's hard to find an organic coffee brand that also tastes good. Aroma Bravo is truly a gem," another coffee enthusiast remarked.
For these reasons and more, Aroma Bravo Light Roast Coffee is quickly becoming a real favorite among Amazon customers. Those who want to taste the wonderful flavors of Honduras gourmet coffee beans can learn more at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo is an organic brand of gourmet coffee beans from Marcala, Honduras. Highly recommended for its mellow chocolatey flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-have for serious coffee lovers.
