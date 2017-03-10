News By Tag
The Commerce Shop Whitepaper Educates Online Shop Owners On How To Boost Their Online Presence
The White Paper aims to educate online entrepreneurs about choosing Magento as their eCommerce platform and how it helps them perform effortless SEO along with the right tools to integrate conversion elements. If your online store is suffering from poor ranking, lack of traffic or any other SEO related issues, this Whitepaper will shed light on the right steps to take to improve your online presence.
Magento is one of the most popular eCommerce platforms used to develop the perfect siteneeded to tell your brand's story right. With The Commerce Shop's white paper you can learn about various SEO features provided by Magento and other crucial elements needed to boost your eCommerce store's online presence.
