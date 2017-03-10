 
Industry News





The Commerce Shop Whitepaper Educates Online Shop Owners On How To Boost Their Online Presence

 
 
Effective SEO Techniques For Magento Retailers To Boost Online Presence
ATLANTA - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The fact is that 89% of customers begin their online buying process with the help of search engine recommendations. A strong online presence is essential for an eCommerce store to have good traffic and conversion.

The White Paper aims to educate online entrepreneurs about choosing Magento as their eCommerce platform and how it helps them perform effortless SEO along with the right tools to integrate conversion elements. If your online store is suffering from poor ranking, lack of traffic or any other SEO related issues, this Whitepaper will shed light on the right steps to take to improve your online presence.

Magento is one of the most popular eCommerce platforms used to develop the perfect siteneeded to tell your brand's story right. With The Commerce Shop's white paper you can learn about various SEO features provided by Magento and other crucial elements needed to boost your eCommerce store's online presence.

About The Commerce Shop
The Commerce Shop (https://www.thecommerceshop.com/) is a Magento development firm from Atlanta (https://www.thecommerceshop.com/ecommerce-development-ser...). Their expert eCommerce team includes a panel of certified Magento developers and CRO specialist. Their main aim is to reduce shopping cart abandonment and improve online conversion for enhanced sales and customer engagement. More info visit us: https://www.thecommerceshop.com/whitepaper/

