Jio Prime Recharges live on RechargeItNow.com

-- RechargeItNow.com - India's leading Online Recharge / Billpay provider and winner of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu fastest technology company award 2012 has launched recharge services for Jio Mobile on its desktop & mobile site and also on mobile app. RechargeItNow.com is actively promoting subscriptions of Jio Prime Membership which offers exciting benefits to their subscribers for one year from 1st April 2017 to 31st March 2018 at just Rs. 99/- one time.Monthly plan of Rs. 303 allows Jio Prime users to continue enjoying unlimited voice calls and data with fair usage policy of 1GB per day until March 31, 2018. The company has also announced a Rs. 499 plan that bumps the fair data usage to 2GB per day. Reliance Jio's Prime subscription is applicable for both existing users and those subscribing to Jio 4G before March 31, 2017.Reliance Jio has added a new, limited period 'buy one get one free recharge' offer to woo customers. Under this 'buy one get one free recharge' offer, users buying the new Rs. 303 monthly plan will get 5GB of additional free 4G Data worth Rs. 201. The offer gives 10GB of additional free 4G data to those subscribing with the Prime pack worth Rs. 499, or higher.Reliance Jio has touched 100 million subscribers in 170 days. Jio has more than double the number of 4G base stations when compared to all the other Indian operators put together. All domestic voice calls to any network will remain free on Jio Network. .Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited ("Jio"), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL"), has built a world-class all-IP data strong future proof network with latest 4G LTE technology. It is the only network conceived and born as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up and supporting Voice over LTE technology. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 5G, 6G and beyond.Jio will bring transformational changes in the Indian digital services space to enable the vision of Digital India for 1.2 billion Indians and propel India into global leadership in digital economy. It has created an eco-system comprising network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the Jio Digital Life. As part of its customer offers, Jio has revolutionized the Indian telecom landscape by making voice calls for Jio customers absolutely free, across India, to any network, and always. Jio makes India the highest quality, most affordable data market in the world so that every Indian can do Datagiri.