Witness a Gala MidWeeekMadness- An Acoustic Night, Thanks to YUP Delhi
YUP Card Delhi takes pride in presenting a fabulous event, MidWeekMadness for students and youngsters, residing in Delhi. The event will be held on 22nd March 2017 from 5pm onwards at Cafe 27, and for entry, having a YUP Card is a must.
YUP Card is a premier start-up, which excels in offering hefty discounts to students who have subscribed to their superior discount card services. To subscribe for a fun new YUP Card, the member has to click a funny selfie by making a silly face, which is then posted on the card. Both in Delhi and in Kolkata, YUP card has tied up with several restaurants, cafes, pizzerias, lounges, spas, tattoo parlours and with everything which represents the youth to manage student's expenses. In a recent revelation, YUP Card announced that it is going to arrange a terrific acoustic night in honour of the students residing in Delhi. Students will get an opportunity to indulge in crazy activities, live singing, acoustic guitar playing and food on the house. By keeping students' footfall in mind, the event will occur in Cafe 27, a hot favourite among the students and youngsters who likes to soak in the beauties of this calm and beautiful place.
With a spectacular view of nature, melodious music and an assortment of lip-smacking delicacies, Cafe 27 is surely going to make the evening of 22nd March extremely special and memorable. Moreover, the association of YUP Card makes the whole thing all more alluring. However, remember, to be a part of MidWeekMadness, one must have the ultra-cool YUP Card, without which entry won't be allowed. Also, keep in mind that the seat availability is limited, so immediately book your spot.
About the company:
YUP Card is a student membership card, with which students can avail discounted offers and unlimited food deals time to time. The subscription of the card costs INR 499/- (one-time fee) and once anyone subscribes for it, it is valid for a year in both Delhi and Kolkata. The cardholder can use it countless times in a month and enjoy meals at discounted prices.
MidWeekMadness - Entry with Yup Card only! Limited seats available, book your spot now.
For more information, visit http://www.yupcard.com for details
Contact Details:
Kolkata
Neogen Privileges
31, G.C Avenue, 3rd Floor,
Kolkata – 700013
Phone: +91 - 33 - 4000 7300
Delhi
1759 First Floor, Lakshmi Narayan St,
Chuna Mandi, Paharganj,
Delhi 110055
Phone: 097178 78799
Email: hello@yupcard.com
Media Contact
YUP Card Team
097178 78799
***@yupcard.com
