Global Psoriasis Drugs Market to Cross US$ 11 Billion by 2022
"Rising prevalence of psoriasis and increasing awareness about treatment options for psoriasis, likely to drive the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market", says RNCOS.
According to our report, "Global Psoriasis Drugs Market by Drug Molecule (Biologic, Small Molecule Drugs), By Route of Administration (Systemic, Topical), By Mechanism of Action (TNF Inhibitors, Interleukin Blockers) Outlook 2022", the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% from 2016 – 2022. The market segmentations by type of drug molecule, by route of administration, by mechanism of action, and by geography have been mentioned in the report. The global psoriasis drugs market has been segmented on the basis of type of drug molecule into biologics and small molecule drugs. According to the report, the psoriasis drugs can be administered either by topical or by systemic route. Furthermore, the psoriasis drugs work by inhibiting TNF alpha, interleukins and other biological targets.
Based on geography, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the report also highlights various mergers and acquisitions taking place in the global psoriasis drugs industry. Pipeline of psoriasis drugs have also been mentioned in the report.
The report also covers the key players of the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market. For every player, a brief business overview and key financials has been provided. The product portfolio, product pipeline and recent developments of each player have also been listed down. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market.
Some of the key findings of the report are:
• Incessant Launch of Novel Products in Psoriasis Drugs Market
• Pipeline Analysis
• Market segmentations based on type of drug molecule, route of administration, mechanism of action, and geography
