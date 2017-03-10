 
News By Tag
* Global Psoriasis Drugs
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


Global Psoriasis Drugs Market to Cross US$ 11 Billion by 2022

"Rising prevalence of psoriasis and increasing awareness about treatment options for psoriasis, likely to drive the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market", says RNCOS.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Global Psoriasis Drugs

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease which can last for a very long time of a patient's life. It develops when a person's immune system sends faulty signals which cause body cells to grow rapidly. The body does not shed the excess skin cells. These skin cells then pile up on the surface of the skin, causing patches of psoriasis to appear. The treatment of psoriasis requires the use of drugs which can be administered topically or systemically. This disease can occur at any age, and is most common in the age group of 50-69 years. According to World Health Organization, the prevalence of psoriasis in different countries ranges between 0.09% and 11.4%.

According to our report, "Global Psoriasis Drugs Market by Drug Molecule (Biologic, Small Molecule Drugs), By Route of Administration (Systemic, Topical), By Mechanism of Action (TNF Inhibitors, Interleukin Blockers) Outlook 2022", the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% from 2016 – 2022. The market segmentations by type of drug molecule, by route of administration, by mechanism of action, and by geography have been mentioned in the report. The global psoriasis drugs market has been segmented on the basis of type of drug molecule into biologics and small molecule drugs. According to the report, the psoriasis drugs can be administered either by topical or by systemic route. Furthermore, the psoriasis drugs work by inhibiting TNF alpha, interleukins and other biological targets.

Based on geography, the report divides the market into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the report also highlights various mergers and acquisitions taking place in the global psoriasis drugs industry. Pipeline of psoriasis drugs have also been mentioned in the report.

The report also covers the key players of the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market. For every player, a brief business overview and key financials has been provided. The product portfolio, product pipeline and recent developments of each player have also been listed down. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the Global Psoriasis Drugs Market.

Some of the key findings of the report are:

•        Incessant Launch of Novel Products in Psoriasis Drugs Market

•        Pipeline Analysis

•        Market segmentations based on type of drug molecule, route of administration, mechanism of action, and geography

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM896.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
Tags:Global Psoriasis Drugs
Industry:Health
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RNCOS E-Services Pvt Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share