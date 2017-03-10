 
Collabion Technologies Releases Pie 3D Visual for Power BI Users

Enterprise solution Collabion has become popular with big and small enterprise solutions. The company has recently come out with the Pie 3D visual for the Microsoft Power BI platform.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Enterprise solution Collabion has become popular with big and small enterprise solutions. The company has recently come out with the Pie 3D visual for the Microsoft Power BI platform. It can now be found free of cost for download, and is available in the official gallery of Power BI. The item can assist users in visualizing data with only a few clicks. It can also make it possible for users to extract insights quickly from the data.

A pie 3D chart, as the name indicates, comes with a circular structure. Lines tend to run perpendicular to the circumference, and then divide the same into sections with areas that are proportional to their values that are corresponding. A percentage value is assigned to each section according to the source data, with the full chart showing the whole data.

Users can benefit from the rotation capability of the pie 3D chart that comes from Collabion, and use it to turn the chart in anticlockwise or clockwise direction, along a horizontal axis. It can help bring one or multiple segments in focus. Users of the platform can even slice out the chance to click over a specific segment and let it slide out from the remaining part of the chart, to concentrate on only that specific one. In case a user creates a dashboard that includes a pie 3D chart as well as another chart having a data field as a common factor between them.

Pie 3D chart allows users to hover their mouse pointer on a section to obtain a tooltip that displays details regarding the information. In case a user uses a pie and some other chart to create a dashboard, and makes use of a segment from another chart for filtering the pie chart data, making a click on a segment in the other chart will help filter the data of the pie as per the data included in that section. Once that is done, extra information will be displayed by hovering the mouse pointer on any segment of the pie 3D.

Users can get various options to customize the appearance of the pie 3D chart. They can change the color of every segment, as well as the size and the color of the text labels. Users can also go back to the original colors with only one click, in case they do not wish to stick to the changes at a later time.

Users can also download the Pie 3D chart developed by Collabion for Power BI. They can also obtain more support from Team Collabion through Support links offered in the download window or through the Contact Author option.

About Collabion

Collabion is a company based in West Bengal, India that develops multiple products for Power BI and Microsoft SharePoint. The items are intended to assist users in drawing insights fast from data with detailed visualizations across mobile and desktop devices.

For more information, visit https://www.collabion.com/products/sharePoint-BI-web-part/

Contact Information

InfoSoft Global Pvt. Ltd

Infinity Think Tank #1, 11th Floor

Plot A3, Block GP, Sector V, Salt Lake City,

Kolkata – 700091,

West Bengal, India

Phone no: +91-8697731343

Skype: debraj-fusioncharts

E-mail id: debraj@collabion.com.

InfoSoft Global Pvt. Ltd
***@collabion.com
