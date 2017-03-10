News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
iPharm Solutions Providing Best Locum Staff In The UK
iPharm Solutions is one of the leading pharmacy technician job agencies in the UK and offering Locum job vacancies for various pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, health institutes and medical research centers.
These days, the demand of the professional locum medical staff is exceeding all over the UK. One of the major reasons of this exceeding demand is the establishment of the new hospitals and private clinics. The big hospitals and pharmacies are often looking for the professional locum staff to support their day to day operations. There is more number of trained and certified locum professionals required all over the world.
iPharm Solutions is one of the leading medical recruitment agencies that are providing the professional locum staff including the locum dispensers, locum lab technicians, and locum health care consultants. iPharm solutions has been working in the UK well over a decade and has many years of experience in recruitment and training the locum medical staff. They follow very strict screening and recruitment process so that they can only recruit the most deserving and talented candidates. Once the candidates are recruited, then they undergo a severe training depending on their preference area. All the candidates are required to complete the on the job training in order to apply for a full time locum position.
iPharm is been associated with the most prestigious, hospitals, and health institutes, across the UK and South East Asia and provide the finest of Locum solutions and recruitment.
For more information visit : http://www.ipharm-
About iPharm Solutions:
iPharm Solutions which is a leading locum dispenser agency and a pharmaceutical staffing provider also recruits all grades of pharmacy staff from medical counter staff to superintendent pharmacists. iPharm International branch in South India serves clients in Asia and the middles east and offer a truly international recruitment service.
Contact
iPharm Solutions Limited
***@ipharm-solutions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse