Korenix Aimed its New 802.11ac Industrial Wireless AP at Harsh Industrial & Outdoor Applications
Korenix latest Industrial Wireless LAN Access Point JetWave 4020 series is an IP67 Waterproof device with embedded antennas, M12 connectors and EN50121-4 certification, which makes it a perfect fit for harsh and outdoor environment applications.
Dual Band Dual Radio with 802.11ac Performance
JetWave 4020 series supports dual independent radios; one 802.11n 2.4G frequency with up to 300Mbps data rate, and the other 802.11ac 5G frequency with up to 866Mbps data rate. Therefore, can cover applications from accessing from client mobile devices to high bandwidth ones. Moreover, two radios cam work as dual band dual radio concurrent mode in one unit.
Wide Range Coverage Embedded Antenna
JetWave 4020 series equips with two 2.4G 9dBi and two 5G 10dBi antenna pattern for two streams 2T2R MIMO transmission. The embedded antenna provides 180 degree width, above 300m length sector coverage; can be installed on the ceiling of high buildings or wall-mounting on wall, providing flexible installation which is useful for field applications.
Rugged EN50121-4, M12 & IP67 Waterproof
The anti-vibration, anti-shock, and M12 connectors strengthen the link reliability for outdoor installation, factory automation, and on moving vehicles. The EN50121-4 Trackside EMC protection, IP67 waterproof housing, and -40~70℃ operating temperature allow the installation in harsh environment flexibly.
Korenix JetWave 4020 series features:
• Industry leading 802.11ac WIFI performance
• Dual Band Dual Radios, 2.4G 802.11n + 5G 802.11ac Wave 1, 3rd Radio by option
• Up to 1.16Gbps concurrent performance
• Internal Dual band 9/10dBi 4T4R MIMO Antenna for both Ceiling/Wall-
• N-Type Connector for external antenna (4020E)
• Dual M12 Gigabit Ethernet Bridging or NAT Routing
• Controller-Based AP management and 100ms Super Roaming, SNMPv1/v2c/v3, Trap, LLDP for NMS
• WPA/WPA2 Security & VPN/IPSec Connectivity
• IP67 Water-proof, -40~70℃ operating temperature, EN50121-4 EMC protection
• M12 24V/110VDC Power Input
• M12 USB for configuration restoring
Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Tel: +886-2-8911-
Email: sales@korenix.com
