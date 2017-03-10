 
News By Tag
* Korenix
* Industrial Wireless AP
* Wireless Technology
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Wireless
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Taipei City
  New Taipei City
  Taiwan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


Korenix Aimed its New 802.11ac Industrial Wireless AP at Harsh Industrial & Outdoor Applications

Korenix latest Industrial Wireless LAN Access Point JetWave 4020 series is an IP67 Waterproof device with embedded antennas, M12 connectors and EN50121-4 certification, which makes it a perfect fit for harsh and outdoor environment applications.
 
 
korenix-banner_1090x300_JetWave4020
korenix-banner_1090x300_JetWave4020
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Korenix
* Industrial Wireless AP
* Wireless Technology

Industry:
* Wireless

Location:
* New Taipei City - New Taipei City - Taiwan

Subject:
* Products

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- JetWave 4020 series is equipped with two M12 Gigabit Ethernet ports, one M12 USB + Console, and one M12 24V/110V power input. With the two Gigabit Ethernet ports, the product can support Routing mode to separate them to different IP subnet and perform NAT Routing between the LAN, WLAN to WAN port. It also implements secure IPSec/VPN, Firewall, and Port forwarding features for WAN interface. By supporting the Industrial leading 802.11ac standard, it can reach up to 866Mbps hardware data rate.

Dual Band Dual Radio with 802.11ac Performance
JetWave 4020 series supports dual independent radios; one 802.11n 2.4G frequency with up to 300Mbps data rate, and the other 802.11ac 5G frequency with up to 866Mbps data rate. Therefore, can cover applications from accessing from client mobile devices to high bandwidth ones. Moreover, two radios cam work as dual band dual radio concurrent mode in one unit.

Wide Range Coverage Embedded Antenna
JetWave 4020 series equips with two 2.4G 9dBi and two 5G 10dBi antenna pattern for two streams 2T2R MIMO transmission. The embedded antenna provides 180 degree width, above 300m length sector coverage; can be installed on the ceiling of high buildings or wall-mounting on wall, providing flexible installation which is useful for field applications.

Rugged EN50121-4, M12 & IP67 Waterproof
The anti-vibration, anti-shock, and M12 connectors strengthen the link reliability for outdoor installation, factory automation, and on moving vehicles. The EN50121-4 Trackside EMC protection, IP67 waterproof housing, and -40~70℃ operating temperature allow the installation in harsh environment flexibly.

Korenix JetWave 4020 series features:

• Industry leading 802.11ac WIFI performance
• Dual Band Dual Radios, 2.4G 802.11n + 5G 802.11ac Wave 1, 3rd Radio by option
• Up to 1.16Gbps concurrent performance
• Internal Dual band 9/10dBi 4T4R MIMO Antenna for both Ceiling/Wall-mounting installation
• N-Type Connector for external antenna (4020E)
• Dual M12 Gigabit Ethernet Bridging or NAT Routing
• Controller-Based AP management and 100ms Super Roaming, SNMPv1/v2c/v3, Trap, LLDP for NMS
• WPA/WPA2 Security & VPN/IPSec Connectivity
• IP67 Water-proof, -40~70℃ operating temperature, EN50121-4 EMC protection
• M12 24V/110VDC Power Input
• M12 USB for configuration restoring

Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Tel: +886-2-8911-1000
Email: sales@korenix.com

Contact
Sharon Liu
***@korenix.com
End
Source:
Email:***@korenix.com Email Verified
Tags:Korenix, Industrial Wireless AP, Wireless Technology
Industry:Wireless
Location:New Taipei City - New Taipei City - Taiwan
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Korenix Technology Co. Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share