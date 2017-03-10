News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
iBanOnline Allowing Their Customers to Invest With Confidence
iBan allow its customers to invest in any of the iBan's products as per their choice. iBan assures that all the loans are secured by a mortgage against property and the investors will start earning interest immediately. Some of the most popular iBan's investment products include iBAN Account (2.5% AER), iBAN One (3.5% AER), iBAN Market (6.0% APR) and iBAN Investor (8.5% APR). It is much easier to register with iBan to gain access to any of the iBan's online accounts. iBan's customers are not required to pay any account opening, closing or trading fees.
iBan creates a property portfolio for their customers, based on the iBAN account they choose. They make sure that the money, which is being deposited with them, is going to safe hands. They do not credit any company or individual involved in supporting drugs, arms, warzone contributions or antisocial behaviour. They only credit entrepreneurs and individuals with promising projects. With each investment at iBanOnline, customers can help make great social and financial impact throughout the world, along with a much better financial return on their investment than what they would get from traditional banking.
About iBanOnline
iBanOnline is an innovative P2P (peer-to-peer)
Contact Details
Company name: iBanOnline
Address: 95 Arcadian Gardens,
Wood Green, London,
N22 5AG, United Kingdom
Telephone: 020-3488-1854
E mail:
For General Enquiries: info@ibanonline.com
For Customer Service: support@ibanonline.com
For Investor Support: lending@ibanonline.com
Website: https://www.ibanonline.com/
Contact
iBanOnline
***@ibanonline.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse