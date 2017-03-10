 
Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
Industry News





iBanOnline Allowing Their Customers to Invest With Confidence

 
 
LONDON - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- iBanOnline is a renowned crowdlending financial innovative entity that aims to bring an outstanding deal to savers and borrowers who care about their money. Crowdlending allow people to lend money to other people, cutting out the banks. iBanOnline is on the threshold of leading an enormously improved, global crowdlending model. It allows its customers to invest in secured property loans and enjoy great returns starting from 2.5% p.a. Along with providing short-term, fast, flexible and reliable property finance, iBanOnline underwrites and pre-funds every loan, so that their customers can invest with confidence.

iBan allow its customers to invest in any of the iBan's products as per their choice. iBan assures that all the loans are secured by a mortgage against property and the investors will start earning interest immediately. Some of the most popular iBan's investment products include iBAN Account (2.5% AER), iBAN One (3.5% AER), iBAN Market (6.0% APR) and iBAN Investor (8.5% APR). It is much easier to register with iBan to gain access to any of the iBan's online accounts. iBan's customers are not required to pay any account opening, closing or trading fees.

iBan creates a property portfolio for their customers, based on the iBAN account they choose. They make sure that the money, which is being deposited with them, is going to safe hands.  They do not credit any company or individual involved in supporting drugs, arms, warzone contributions or antisocial behaviour. They only credit entrepreneurs and individuals with promising projects. With each investment at iBanOnline, customers can help make great social and financial impact throughout the world, along with a much better financial return on their investment than what they would get from traditional banking.

About iBanOnline
iBanOnline is an innovative P2P (peer-to-peer) lending investment platform. At iBan, the investors can make the most of the P2P lending opportunities offered by iBAN. Since its commencement in the year 2016, iBAN has received more than £2 million in loan requests. It is largely focused on lending well and making credit decisions based on significant due diligence for each and every loan. They provide a variety of investment products with different levels of liquidity. Further, all their loans are protected by a contract that allows them to resell secured property in the event of a non-payment.

Contact Details
Company name: iBanOnline
Address: 95 Arcadian Gardens,
Wood Green, London,
N22 5AG, United Kingdom
Telephone: 020-3488-1854
E mail:
For General Enquiries: info@ibanonline.com
For Customer Service: support@ibanonline.com
For Investor Support: lending@ibanonline.com

Website: https://www.ibanonline.com/

iBanOnline
***@ibanonline.com
