Industry News





Jim's Trees appoints Digital Squad to boost customer acquisition

One of New Zealand's most respected franchise groups, Jim's Trees, has appointed specialist digital agency, the Digital Squad, to boost customer acquisition through digital channels nationwide.
 
 
Jim's Trees NZ
Jim's Trees NZ
AUCKLAND, New Zealand - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- One of New Zealand's most respected franchise groups, Jim's Trees, has appointed specialist digital agency, the Digital Squad, to boost customer acquisition through digital channels nationwide.

Jim's Trees specialises in tree and stump removal for residential and commerical clients, with branches in Auckland, Hawkes Bay, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Auckland based specialist SEO experts, the Digital Squad, is one of NZ's fastest growing digital agencies. Established in 2016, it has proven capabilities in a hyper competitive niches such as insurance, legal services, finance and technology.

With a pure ROI driven approach towards digital marketing, the Digital Squad boasts an impressive 100% retention rate on clients.

Honesty, transparency and pure white-hat SEO approach is rarity among agencies both locally and internationally. Too many business owners fall victims to "smoke, mirrors and spreadsheets" which most agencies put up to show activity.

"Our apprach from the get go is making sure the stakeholders fully understand the scope of the digital campaign, the outcomes and deliverables and how tracking and reporting will be done", says CTO Anvesh Katuri.

Media Contact:

Jim's Trees - https://www.jimstrees.co.nz

Digital Squad - https://www.digitalsquad.co.nz

