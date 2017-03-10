 
Mandel JCC & DM Ephraim PB Jewish Film Festival to Present THE BEN HECHT SHOW in PB Gardens

 
 
James Sherman in THE BEN HECHT SHOW.
 
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Mandel JCC Arts & Culture and

The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival

to Present the Florida Premiere of

THE BEN HECHT SHOW

A One-Man Show Starring James Sherman as the Legendary Chicago Newspaperman & Playwright

March 25-26 in Palm Beach Gardens

(Palm Beach Gardens, FL – March 13, 2017) The Mandel Jewish Community Center of the Palm Beaches Arts & Culture and The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival are partnering to present the Florida premiere of THE BEN HECHT SHOW, a one-man theatrical production about the fascinating life of the Chicago newspaperman turned legendary playwright (The Front Page) and screenwriter (Stagecoach, Notorious, Scarface, Twentieth Century).

Written and performed by James Sherman (Beau Jest), THE BEN HECHT SHOW also presents the famous writer confronting his identity as an American Jew and how he became a tireless advocate for the creation of Israel. "Sherman touches on nearly all of Hecht's astounding public life," according to the Chicago Tribune.

THE BEN HECHT SHOW will have two performances at the Mandel JCC, 5221 Hood Road in Palm Beach Gardens:  Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday March 26 at 2 pm.

Executive Producers of THE BEN HECHT SHOW are Connie & David Blacher, Janet & Phillip Dresden and the Donald M. Ephraim Family Foundation.

How to Get Tickets to THE BEN HECHT SHOW:

For the March 25 performance, tickets are $36 for the performance and après show dessert reception with James Sherman, and $20 for show only.

For the March 26 performance, tickets are $20 for the performance and post-show artist talk.

Tickets are available for purchase by phone at 1-877-38-0071 or online at www.pbjff.org.)

About the Mandel Jewish Community Center of the Palm Beaches:

The Mandel JCC has two locations in Palm Beach County. The Boynton Beach building is at 8500 Jog Road and the Palm Beach Gardens building is at 5221 Hood Road. For more information about the Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches, visit www.jcconline.com.

The mission of the Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches is to build community and enhance connection to Jewish life. The Mandel JCC is a partner agency of the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County.

About the Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival:

Presented by the Mandel Jewish Community Center of the Palm Beaches, The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival strives to bring to South Florida the finest examples of cinema from around the world. Founded in 1990 the festival continues to grow and evolve as it continues to expand the selection of narrative features, short films and documentaries to reflect the tastes and needs of its audience. The 28th annual The Donald M. Ephraim Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival will be held during January/February 2018. For more information, please visit www.PBJFF.org.

Available for Interview:

Ellen Wedner

Vice President of Arts & Culture

Mandel JCC

561.259.3009 (direct) or 305.586.6215 (mobile)

ellenw@jcconline.com

Media Contact:

Gary Schweikhart

PR-BS, Inc.

561.756.4298

gary@pr-bs.net
Source:PR-BS Inc.
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Phone:2392004266
