KRAVIS CENTER Announces DIANA ROSS In The Name of Love Tour, June 24 - Tix Go On Public Sale
Announces Performance by the Legendary
DIANA ROSS
In the Name of Love Tour
With Special Guest Rhonda Ross
Saturday, June 24 at 8 pm
Tickets Go on Public Sale on March 24 at 10 am
(West Palm Beach, FL – March 13, 2017) The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts today announced that the legendry singer DIANA ROSS is set to perform in the Alexander W. Dreyfoos, Jr. Concert Hall on Saturday, June 24 at 8 pm. Tickets start at $49 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 24 at 10 am.
Beginning in the 60s as lead singer of the world-renowned group, The Supremes, Diana Ross achieved the unprecedented feat of 12 #1 singles in the U.S. becoming the most successful American group in history. She then went on to achieve six #1 singles as a solo artist. In the U.S. alone, Diana has tallied 31 Top Ten singles and 14 Top Ten Albums, selling over 100 million units around the globe, to date. When Endless Love hit #1 in 1981, Diana became the first female artist in music history to place six single at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Other chart-topping hits include Stop! In The Name of Love, You Can't Hurry Love, You Keep Me Hangin' On, Ain't No Mountain High Enough and many more.
As lead singer of The Supremes, Diana helped shape the sound of popular music, changing the landscape and paved way for contemporary music. Her love of life, never-ending wonder, the appreciation of goals and achievements and sheer human spirit define the artist that is Diana Ross and continue to make her one of the most identifiable, unique, beloved and influential singers of successive pop generations.
Ms. Ross was recently bestowed the country's highest honor, the Medal of Freedom, presented by President Obama. Her international achievements were acknowledged by the prestigious Kennedy Center Honors in 2007, which celebrated her lustrous career of excellence in music, film, television and theatre, her humanitarian work and contributions to American culture. The National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences celebrated her remarkable career in 2012 with their highest honor, The Life Time Achievement Award.
Singer-songwriter, Rhonda Ross, is an international Social-Artist, who explores the social environment around her and her relationship to it - questioning constructions of race, gender, sexuality and spirituality through her lyrics. Her original music lives in the gap between jazz, funk and gospel while her lyrics delve into life's biggest questions and answers. Rhonda's music flows straight from her essence and her bright spirit uplifts everyone in the room.
How to Get Tickets to Diana Ross:
Tickets start at $49 and a pre-sale to Kravis Center donors is now available. For more information about becoming a Kravis Center donor, please call 561-651-4320 or visit www.kravis.org/
Tickets go on public sale Friday, March 24 at 10 am. They are available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; in person at the Box Office, located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; or by phone at 561-832-7469 or 800-572-8471. For Group Sales, please call 561-651-4438 or 561-651-4304.
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:
This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts.
Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center; it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation.
The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561-832-7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
