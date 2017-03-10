 
Ecosmob Technologies Announced Advanced SBC Solution Development In FreeSWITCH

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has announced to offer an advanced SBC solution which will have advanced set of features. The stated SBC solution will be developed on top of FreeSWITCH.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Ecosmob Technologies is a well known name in the VoIP industry. The company has been serving its local and international clients with the simple to advanced VoIP solutions. The company has been operating in this industry for more than 9 years from their operational office, which is situated in the, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company is renowned in bringing advanced and innovative solutions for its customers. A recent announcement made by the spokesperson of the company has followed this tradition of the company. To be specific, the spokesperson of Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has announced to offer SBC software development with the advanced features. The spokesperson of the company further shared that this SBC solution will be developed in FreeSWITCH.

"The traditional SBC solution comes with the basic features which safeguard the network from external attacks. However, with the technological advancement this is the time to bring in advanced functionality in the SBC solution. Thus, we have come up with the FreeSWITCH SBC solution (https://www.ecosmob.com/sbcsolution/). Our FreeSWITCH SBC Solution will have all basic SBC features, but along with those basic features, it will also have a set of advanced features which will enhance the security model as well as it will provide other specification to improvise the functionality of the VoIP system.", stated the spokesperson of the company.

The spokesperson of the company revealed the list of advanced features which will be part of the announced FreeSWITCH SBC Solution. Below is the shared list of features for audience reference:

• Secure communication channel between SIP Client and SIP Server to provide security to both, client and server side
• Security mechanism to secure SIP Server from all types of VoIP Attacks including Dos (Denial of Service), DDoS (Destructive Denial of Service), toll fraud, etc.
• NAT Traversal support to allow SIP Client connection from any type of NAT or Firewall
• Load balance functionality among cluster of SIP servers
• Failover support among cluster of SIP Servers
• Prefix based call routing support
• Ability to record calls
• WebRTC SIP Clients support
• UDP, TLS, TCP support with convergence among each other
• SRTP, ZRTP, RTP support with convergence among each other
• Lawful interception capability
• Easy to use and manage administrative Web Portal to manage configurations, analytics and reporting

The stated FreeSWITCH SBC solution will not only have the security features, but much more than that. It will support different protocols and interworking functionality to provide sound and smooth functionality of the system. The stated solution will have an inbuilt mechanism to take care of excessive load and gracefully handling the failover. This makes it a robust and reliable solution for any VoIP network which is looking forward to highly secure environment with the maximum possible uptime.

The spokesperson of the company further shared that the advanced features of the offered SBC solution make it class apart from its competitors.

https://www.ecosmob.com/sbcsolution/

