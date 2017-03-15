Exablaze appoints Australia's leading technology markets to boost customer acquisition

ExaNIC X10-HPT

-- Exablaze has appointed specialist technology marketing agency, Technoledge and B2B marketing specialists, The Lead Agency, to boost its customer acquisition strategy through digital channels.Exablaze, an off-shoot high frequency-trading platform Zomojo, designs and manufacturers the world's lowest latency network switches through cutting-edge engineering insights and processes.ExaNIC X10-HPT, released in February 2017 has shattered previous benchmarks for measuring the time between events from single digit nanoseconds to 250 seconds.The term "picosecond"refers to the amount of time it takes a light signal to travel five centimetres through fibre optics.The company's flagship products - Exanic and Exalink Fusion have been increasingly employed by latency-critical organizations within a variety of sectors including financial market traders, high performance and cloud computing, data centers, telecommunications, defense, energy and academic institutions.Application of ultra low latency include network monitoring, hardware-based time stamping (which more financial market regulators are now demanding for audits and security), port mirroring and low latency kill switch for military and defence applications.As a result of the partnership, Exablaze will leverage off the B2B Marketing and lead acquisition capabilities of The Lead Agency. Also based in Melbourne, The Lead Agency has over 15 years of proven capabilities with clients in hyper competitive niches such steel manufacturing and distribution, insurance and recruitment.Exablaze Contact DetailsExablaze Pty LtdLevel 5, 443 Little Collins StreetMelbourne, VIC 3000Australia+61-3-9111-1773info@exablaze.comThe Lead Agencyinfo@leadagency.com.au