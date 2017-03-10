News By Tag
CARRHURE successfully filled Two Positions for The Green Climate Fund
Carrhure would like to congratulate the appointed Adaptation Coordinator, Mr. Neil McFarlane and Ecosystems Management Specialist, Mr. Patrick Van Laake
Carrhure was retained by The Green Climate Fund last August 2016 as one of their partner for the next 2 years. The firm was retained to fill several Specialist positions and after a few weeks of search, Mr. McFarlane and Mr. Van Laake were the chosen candidates after screening more than 300 applicants.
Despite the challenges that Carrhure faced during the search, the team under the supervision of its Managing Director, Ms. Aurée de Carbon, was able to champion all obstacles and fill these positions with highly qualified and passionate candidates.
Neil possesses more than 20 years of progressive experience in development cooperation, disaster and climate risk, and early warning systems. He is a lead thinker in disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation. He helped develop the ideas and the framework for operational guidance on climate information and early warning systems programmes and policies at the global, regional and national level. He has built partnerships like the Climate Risk Early Warning System (CREWS) based on his experience in working with the World Meteorological Organization, the World Bank and the hydro and meteorological services of developing countries.
Patrick has more than 20 years of experience in a variety of environments and capacities on natural resources management, using an ecosystem-based approach, in developing countries all over the globe. He held senior project and programme positions, including as staff member of UN Agencies and the Asian Development Bank. Patrick has an academic background in climate change impacts on natural environments and was among the first practitioners of REDD+, serving as Senior Technical Advisor to the UN-REDD Vietnam Programme. He is experienced in all phases of the programme and project cycle, including monitoring & evaluation.
About Carrhure:
"In the Heart of Business, Business with a Heart"
Headquartered in Paris, France, CARRHURE specializes in identifying, gauging, and attracting leaders in the non-profit and non-government organizations (NGO) Our core sectors: Agriculture, Health, Climate Change. http://www.carrhure.com/
Media Contact
Auree de Carbon
***@carrhure.com
